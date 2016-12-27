BSP’s bank accounts highlight opacity of political funding

The discovery of Rs 104 crore in an account belonging to the Bahujan Samaj Party has once again brought to fore the murky world of political funding. BSP supremo Mayawati hit back at the enforcement agencies for maligning the party saying every penny is accounted for.



She might not be way off mark either, as political parties have exploited discrepancies in the law to allow steady cash flow. According to section 13 of Income Tax Act, names of donors who contribute over Rs 10,000, are revealed by political parties.



But its gives way to confusion because the Representation of People’s Act says only those contributing more than Rs 20,000 can be identified by names. Through this contradiction, Mayawati’s BSP has Rs 514 crore in banks as officially- declared fund to the Election Commission. She lashed out at the BJP government for maligning the party. Apart from Rs 104 crore found in the party’s account, Rs 1.43 crore was found in the account of her brother Anand Kumar in a branch of the United Bank of India.



It is clear that any fight against black money will be incomplete without cleansing political funding. The political parties have resisted moves for transparency. Statistics show that the political parties received more than Rs 1,000 crore last year from unnamed sources.



Half of those who donate to political parties are unknown. Most of the contributions have been made by corporates. Figures also show that a majority of the contributions of over Rs 20,000 have been made in cheques.



The national parties got Rs 106 crore last year, down from Rs 630 crore in the previous year when the Lok Sabha elections were held. It was clear that much of this money drove their high profile campaigns.



Cleaning political funding along with crackdown on benami property is being considered to be the two major areas to deal with to end black economy.



Political funding can be checked both by the government and the Election Commission, which monitors spending during polls. An audit of the candidate’s account is carried out. A majority of money that is coming to the political parties is in cash and from unknown sources.



Under section 13A of the IT Act 1961, audited accounts have to be submitted by political parties giving income and expenditure details and balance sheets. The IT Act has several provisions to scan the accounts of political parties invoking various provisions.



