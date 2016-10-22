BSF kills 7 Pak Rangers, 1 terrorist on Jammu border

The Border Security Force said on Friday that it had killed seven Pakistan Rangers and a militant in retaliatory fire along the international border in J&K’s Kathua district. The stretch of the 198-km border through the Hiranagar sector of Kathua has seen active hostilities erupting at intervals between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers for the past week. Each side accused the other of initiating the firing in violation of the November 2003 ceasefire.



BSF officials said Pakistan Rangers opened small arms, RPG and mortar fire on Indian posts in Hiranagar sector in the morning, after which it retaliated using same-calibre weapons. One BSF jawan was critically injured in the firing, they added.



The Pakistan Rangers, official sources said, violated the ceasefire at two different locations on Friday, which were retaliated to by the BSF and the Army. The first was reported around 9.30 am in Hiranagar sector, in which BSF constable Gurnam Singh was critically hurt in a sniper attack, while the second violation was at 12.40 pm in Rajouri region, the sources said. They added Gurnam was rushed to a Jammu hospital with severe bullet injuries.



The sources also said that after the sniper attack in the Hiranagar sector, the Pakistan Rangers used heavy mortar shells, while in Rajouri it was more firing with small automatic weapons.



At Hiranagar, the BSF too retaliated with heavy firing, which resulted in the death of seven Pakistan Rangers and one militant planning to infiltrate across the border.



