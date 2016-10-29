BSF kills 15 Pakistan Rangers

BSF on Friday said it had killed 15 Pakistani paramilitary personnel while retaliating to cross-border shelling and firing in which two Indian civilians were killed and two injured in Jammu region.



Firing mortar shells and using automatic weapons, Pakistani troops targetted civilian areas and forward security posts along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu, Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.



BSF said that as per the ammunition used in firing and shelling, it appeared that Pakistani army is supporting its paramilitary Rangers along the IB. In retaliatory firing, 15 Pakistani Rangers have been killed so far, BSF said.



“At 1720 hour yesterday, Pakistan Rangers started unprovoked heavy firing and shelling in Kathua Sector of Jammu which further spread to Hiranagar and Samba. It continued till 0500 hours today in the area of 24 BSF posts,” a senior BSF officer said.



BSF additional director general Arun Kumar told reporters here that a befitting reply was being given to the Pakistani shelling and firing. “Fifteen Pakistani soldiers have been killed in retaliatory firing and shelling by BSF. We have destroyed their OP (outposts) and damaged a few,” Kumar said. As per the ammunition (120 mm mortars) used, it appears that Pakistani army is supporting the Rangers, he said after laying wreath at the mortal remains of BSF martyr Jitendra Kumar.



“In the Pakistani shelling, one civilian died in Khour belt of Pallanwala sector today,” Jammu deputy commissioner Simrandeep Singh said, adding that another civilian was injured in RS Pura sector.



Similarly, a woman named Usma Bi (50) was killed in shelling by Pakistan on Gohlad village in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district on Friday, defence spokesman said. Another civilian was injured in the area, reports said.



After a lull of few hours, Pakistani Rangers resorted to ceasefire violation in Abdullian belt of RS Pura sector, the Jammu DC said. “There was unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan army in Noushera, Sunderbani and Pallanwala sectors of Rajouri and Jammu districts today,” a defence spokesman said.



Pakistani troops used small arms, automatic weapons, 82 mm mortars and 120 mm mortars, he said. They are being responded appropriately and befittingly, the spokesman said.



Reports said there was firing and shelling in Balakote and Mankote sectors along LoC too. Two security personnel were reportedly injured. On Thursday, Pakistani troops pounded over 35 posts of BSF and army and 35 civilian hamlets along IB and LoC in Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch districts.



