BSF jawan injured as Pak forces violate ceasefire in Hiranagar sector of J&K

In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, the Pakistani forces on Friday resorted to unprovoked firing at Bobiya post in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.



One BSF jawan has been injured in the firing. The troops guarding the border retaliated and a Pakistan ranger was killed in the exchange of fire. At least 32 ceasefire violations have occurred on the Line of Control since the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes in PoK.



In a first, India carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC with the Army inflicting "significant casualties" on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from PoK, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that the Uri attack perpetrators would not go unpunished.



