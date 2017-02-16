BSE SME platform receives 200 draft prospectus

BSE's small and medium enterprise (SME) platform seems to be generating significant interest from investors with 200 firms filing draft papers to raise funds through IPOs since the launch of the segment, nearly five years ago.



Out of 200 companies, 164 of them are already listed and have raised Rs 1,282 crores from the market. Currently, these firms have a market capitalisation of Rs 18,345 crore.



Of these 164 firms listed on BSE SME platform, 23 have migrated to BSE main board. Asia's oldest bourse is the leader in this segment with overwhelming more that 80 per cent market share.



BSE had launched its SME platform in March 2012 and since then, several companies have got listed on them and some have even shifted to the main board.



The platform provides opportunity to SME entrepreneurs to raise equity capital for growth and expansion. It also provides immense opportunity for investors to identify and invest in good SMEs at an early stage.



"It is the first SME Platform in India where 200 companies have filed their prospectus for getting listed as of date," BSE said in a statement.



Indian SME sector has emerged as a highly vibrant and dynamic sector of the economy over the past few years. SMEs not only play crucial role in providing large employment opportunities at comparatively lower capital cost than large industries but also help in industrialisation of rural areas.



"With the Indian economy expected to emerge as one of the leading economies in the world and likely to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, major impetus is being given to strengthen the backbone of our economy - the SME sector," BSE said.



