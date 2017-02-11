ScreenSavour: Write choice

At a recently concluded two-day screenplay writing workshop held at a film school in Mumbai, the visiting guest from Los Angeles — Ron Osborn, a professional writer of film and television, elaborated on the system that Hollywood has fashioned for itself over the last 100 years when it comes to selecting scripts to be made into films.



Every studio in the Los Angeles has a team of script-readers who are called coverage readers who read all the scripts submitted to the studio. These are mostly young film school graduates who are ill-paid and dissatisfied with their jobs, but they have a huge responsibility: Each reader reads two scripts a day on an average and evaluates its merits, based on which the studio takes the final call.



Most of the time the scripts are rejected for a variety of reasons; most readers don’t go beyond the first 10 pages. Osborn elaborated — point by point — how to grab the attention of these coverage readers so that they go beyond the first 10 pages and read the whole script: Like a script should have proper formatting with special care taken to construct short crisp sentences without any spelling errors; starting a story already in motion by discarding passive scenes; making an essential statement about the main character and the world he or she inhabits within the first five pages; crystallising the conflict of the protagonist and the stakes involved if he cannot reach his goal: “Define the need; create the obstacle,” as he put it; greater the stakes and the consequences, the greater is the audience participation. In short, the first 10 pages should prepare the audience for a roller coaster ride.



Most of what he said made sense and are related to the actual craft of screenplay writing; but what he spoke about the commercial aspects of a screenplay which sets out to market itself to prospective buyers seems to have disturbed a lot of participants. He stated that there are three Masters that the American writers work for: money, talent and the paying public.



What is there in the script that is promotable? Why would an investor or a studio invest in your script? What is there for the actor, director and producer to get them interested? And most importantly, what is there in your script that the audience will pay to watch? Osborn justified by saying that it was okay to be commercial and even Shakespeare knew what sold and wrote accordingly. To put it succinctly, “To get in, you have to make noise,” otherwise the industry will always be out of bounds for you.



Tough call, scary scenario, but that’s the way it is in Hollywood. Where does all these place the Indian writer? First of all, there is a major difference between writers in Hollywood and India. Most screen writers in the US are dedicated writers without any filmmaking aspirations, whereas in India most screen writers are writers-in-transition who are looking for a break to turn into directors. And according to recent trends, most filmmakers write their own scripts, sometimes with the help of co-writers.



A writer can be mercenary in the sense that he could churn out whatever he is asked to write, just like any other technician; but a director can never work on a script which does not appeal to him; there has to be something in it that connects to his heart, if not the box office. Perhaps, that is a saving grace.



There is still an independent voice in India — and other third world countries — that is adamant and insists on following its own vision without any concern for the diktats of the moneybags or big studios. This is also true for independent American cinema and European cinema. And it is this voice — and attitude —that has given us films like Ship of Theseus, Masaan, Lunch Box, Titli and regional films like Fandry, Court, Kwada, Tithi and so many others in recent years. None of these films grabbed its initial readers in the first 10 pages; most of these films worked on us like a slow-burn and managed to captivate the audiences’ hearts.



We can still do without Hollywood, thankfully.



(Ranjan Das is a Mumbai-based filmmaker, instructor and writer)



