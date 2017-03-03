ScreenSavour: Looking for reality?

Recently, a former film producer, lyricist and ex-television honcho active on social media posted that in his 47 years in the industry, he is still amazed to see that most film folks are obsessed with and talk about only films, when the world has moved on. He is not far from the truth, especially in a city like Mumbai where people come from different parts of the country and the world to try their luck in the industry. Visit any coffee shop in and around Andheri (West), that Mecca of veterans and strugglers; eavesdrop on the conversations happening at the neighbouring tables and you will discover that most of the discussions are invariably centred around the latest releases and different aspects of filmmaking.



It may not be so true for regional cinema centres, but in Mumbai — that city of settlers who are so obsessed with the pursuit of their dreams — they tend to keep away from anything that is not directly connected with their professions. That way, Mumbai is probably the most myopic city in the country, a city that cannot look beyond its immediate concerns and this is especially true for film folks, a sweeping term that covers anybody from the industry veteran to the newbie struggler.



But this is quite a unique phenomenon, because cinema is a medium that deals with life in its most essential form. The camera primary is a recording device, but used as a creative instrument, it is also a story-telling device that filmmakers use to transform reality to tell stories that touch human lives and evoke emotions that elevate human experience. A filmmaker, like any other artist engaged in other art forms like literature, drama or painting, borrows his raw materials from real life and transforms them into a meaningful unity to illuminate certain basic truths about life.



But the Hindi film industry, despite its dependence on real life, has always transformed it beyond recognition by sentimentalising and romanticising it and tried to pass it off as realism. One only has to look at the holy cows of Hindi cinema like V Shantaram, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy and realise that their interpretation of Indian life is phenomenally naive and reductionist. Their films from the ’40s and the ’50s viewed life through the prism of simplistic binary opposites: City versus village; rich versus poor; western culture versus Indian culture. A girl in a western dress, holding a glass of wine and a cigar between her lips is contrasted with the virginal purity of a girl in white saree who sings bhajans; the city is full of evil people except the pavement dwellers who sing together with their dhaplis; and the village is where the honest kisan struggles against the evil money lender. Manoj Kumar carried these simplifications to ridiculous extremes and earned the highest cinematic honour of our country.



The current crop of Hindi filmmakers, when asked about their influences, invariably quote these directors from yesteryears as their gurus and display an ignorance of contemporary socio-political concerns from which they are shielded by their commercial achievements. It is all about looking good and creating an impression on television award functions and talk shows. And when it comes to the new kids in block, they suck up to the achievers and swear by their synthetic cinema.



But is it really so? Is it always that Mumbai based film folks only obsess about cinema and are not bothered about what’s happening in our country in recent times? Or is it the culture of intolerance that prevents them from expressing their views in the current scenario? Whoever speaks out against any decision, either political or what is perceived as Indian culture, or a decision by the censor board to clamp down on certain films, is immediately trolled into silence. In order to get their films released, which cast Pakistani actors, filmmakers and producers are coerced into bribing political parties that claim to represent nationalistic sentiments.



In a repressive atmosphere like this, in order to save one’s skin and not get into the bad books of another person with a contrarian view, most film folks may prefer to remain silent — or be damned.



(Ranjan Das is a Mumbai-based filmmaker, instructor and writer)



