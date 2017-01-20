ScreenSavour: Call of the Celeb

Recently Meryl Streep, who was awarded the Cecil DeMille Award for a lifetime of notable work at the Golden Globe Awards, took the opportunity to criticise Donald Trump. Streep’s comments were a reference to a rally by Trump in November 2015 when he mocked a New York Times reporter who has a condition that affects his joint movements. Streep used her speech to highlight the importance to American culture of outsiders and foreigners, whom she said were among the “most vilified segments in American society right now… Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if we kick them all out, you will have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”



Trump, lacking in any kind of dignity, pounced back on her, stating that he was not surprised by the criticism of “liberal movie people,” pointing out that she is a supporter of his defeated rival Hillary Clinton and called her an “over-rated actress.”



Though Streep received immediate support from her peers and accolades from all over the world, there were several media outlets who spoke out against her. To top it all, right-wing American trolls started an abusive campaign against her and a video clipping showing her cheering for Roman Polanski in 2002 when he received the Best Director’s Academy Award for The Pianist went viral. The reason? Polanski has been a fugitive from American justice since 1977 for having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl, the implications being that Streep supports a paedophile, so we know what she is.



We have become quite familiar with this kind of trolling in the last few years in our country where a dedicated band of right wing trolls patronised by the ruling party takes on anybody who criticises their leader or the government in blatant sexist and communal terms. Anybody with an iota of common sense would know that Streep was not endorsing Polanski’s deplorable act but cheering for a deserving artist. Apart from vilifying her, the subtext was clear: She was cheering a Jew — a foreigner to be precise, a status that in the current American scenario is not exactly favourable.



But what the video also brought into focus is something else: The moral responsibility of the artist. How do we judge an artist who has been accused of anti-social behaviour? Do we boycott his films? Or do we draw two separate frames of references — one for his work and praise it if it is deserving, and another to criticise him in no uncertain terms if he had engaged in criminal activities?



When it comes to political figures, people want to take sides: Either they are against him or for him; there is no mid-way. A political leader can re-invent himself into a super-hero and mythicise his upbringing and have gullible voters eating out of his hand. Any politician or public intellectual opposing him immediately earns the wrath of his dedicated followers and is consigned to ignominy.



But when it comes to artists, people seem to have a more tolerant attitude. There was never any doubt in the minds of Polanski’s admirers that he had a shady past — so did Charlie Chaplin and Woody Allen and so many others; but people tend to appreciate their art rather than get prejudiced by certain acts from their personal lives, no matter how appalling. It is a privilege that comes with being an artist, which is denied to the politician.



But unfortunately, in recent times, we see a new and dangerous trend gaining ground. Artists are being increasingly targeted for their political views and religious orientation and their films threatened.



­. Shabana Azmi did it way back in 1989 when during the inaugural ceremony of 12th International Film Festival in Delhi she protested on stage against the murder of theatre activist Safdar Hashmi by Congress goons who were followers of the then I&B minister HKL Bhagat, who was sitting on the stage.



But perhaps it is asking for too much. Perhaps, it’s better to play safe and stay secure.



(Ranjan Das is a Mumbai-based filmmaker,instructor and writer)



