Ruminations: BJP looks beyond muscular strategy

Gradually a new strategy for political management has been established by the BJP. It is a strategy that thrives on having an overarching and dominant view, giving little or no space to dissenting voices. On the ground, it is one better than that -- it is an open rejection of the opposition viewpoint citing not merely higher public purpose for doing so but also public support, even if loosely based on anecdotal evidence which can scarcely be extrapolated to reliably represent public opinion.



Midway through the term of the BJP government at the Centre, which can be described as the first Union government in the post-coalition era which began in the late 1980s, this view seems to have taken shape finally – that too at the time of the greatest stress to the credibility of the government following demonetisation. In small print is the essence of strategy: the government is right and we have the numbers to prove it.



So far, this strategy proved to highly rewarding while the counter view appeared to be doing pretty low on the Scoville heat scale, at least in the public space. The question is to what extent can this strategy be successfully pursued. Because, even as higher public purpose is cited to justify a decision, there is no denying that public opinion can be notoriously fickle, as much as public memory can be short.



A few developments will show how. Bharatiya Janata Party’s elder statesman LK Advani, when he speaks in public, appears to be a voice of dissent against his own party’s government. He doesn’t usually need a context, but having one evidently helps. He was true to form in this regard when, on Wednesday, he pulled up the BJP-led government and the Speaker for not being able to handle House disruptions which have continued for over a fortnight.



For its part, the opposition seems not to know when noise making ends and the serious business of parliamentary affairs begins. Since it came to power, whenever it was faced with a controversy, the government and ruling party have merely stuck to their guns both inside Parliament and outside, brazening out the finger-pointing and showing no substantive move to relent.



The foundation for this stubborn approach to settling a political stalemate goes back to the first few weeks of the Modi government and the controversies surrounding external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.



As demands for their resignation over alleged favours to Lalit Modi issue gained ground, the initial response from the government and the BJP leadership was dilatory at best. That was till home minister and former BJP president Rajnath Singh intervened and articulated the party’s essential stand in the matter -- that in the BJP’s scheme of things, people did not resign once appointed. In sharp contrast was the spate of resignations in UPA-II, which over time came to be recognised in public consciousness as an admission of guilt in corruption cases and eventually caused them to be trounced in the 2014 polls. It was perhaps natural then that the BJP should adopt the strategy that it did. Indeed, the government has stuck to the strategy even for those who are not ministers -- people like actor Gajendra Chauhan and film director Pahlaj Nihalani.



However, cracks have begun to appear now in the usefulness of this strategy. If there is a rethink on conceding some ground to the opposition on the nature of debate in Parliament on demonetisation, the rebuke from Advani would have played a role in the matter. Or even the rap from President Pranab Mukherjee asking MPs to get back to work.



But, half way through its term, the firming up of the muscular strategy to ignore and delegitimise any opposing view has coincided with changed realities on the ground post-demonetisation that have cast doubts on the credibility of the system. For a while now, the government has tried to link people waiting patiently in long queues for cash with support for demonetisation. It has described political opposition to demonetisation as siding with supporters of black money.



In essence, it was all hands on deck in trying to push the demonetisation of high-value banknotes, by all accounts the most ambitious, and courageous step taken by a government and by extension, also extremely risky for those very reasons. But, the troublesome rollout of demonetisation is now causing a rethink of the BJP’s brook-no-opposition strategy -- even though it has not made the party defensive.



Two developments throw light on this -- the government’s letter to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on the selection of the next CBI director after it had appointed an acting director, and reaching out to the opposition on the GST Bill knowing time is running out for its passage. It is safe to assume that the opposition has been able to draw blood by linking the GST Bill with its demand for a demonetisation debate in Parliament. Having been given little elbow room after the Modi government came to power, the opposition perhaps now feels it has a foot in the door and won’t be shut out of the public space. Political discourse hereon, especially with state elections along the way, is almost certain to be marked by more jostling for space.



Looking forward, the question is how much of the BJP’s muscular strategy of riding roughshod over any kind of opposition will be internalised and adopted by the political system in future. What will be the next government like, will it imbibe this, thinking there is unlikely to be a political cost for ignoring any opposition view as long as political management can take care of public opinion -- the mantra being: convince the electorate if you can and reap the rewards.



Politicians have learnt to their own detriment that a mandate is never given in perpetuity. As events show, things turn, people change, and public mood gets altered. The Indian political system gives a platform to anyone to rise and shine, even to play messiah. But, there is a downtime to all that. Even with the kind of brute majority it has in the Lok Sabha, the BJP appears to be beginning to acknowledge that.



