LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Britain's exit from EU a 'positive' for India: Sunil Mittal

By PTI Nov 07 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Britain's exit from the European Union will have a "positive" spin-off for India as the UK looks for strategic tie-ups in large markets, Bharti Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said today.

"Given that the UK is moving out of EU in one form or the other, it needs large markets like India, and India can do much more with technology that comes out of the UK in defence, manufacturing and IT space," Mittal said on the sidelines of India-UK Tech Summit organised by CII.

The UK will "need" strategic tie-ups with large countries like India, in the wake of Brexit, he pointed out.

Asked about his wishlist for the UK government, Mittal said, "They should welcome Indian industry more. They should allow more Indian people to move into the UK...We add jobs and value."

Emphasising that free movement of people will continue to be on the industry's agenda, Mittal downplayed the concerns on the recent changes in the UK visa policy pertaining to Tier 2 intra-company transfer (ICT).

"They (the changes) are on the margin...It is small amount...It is not something that shakes the needle...But I am pleased to hear the British PM talk about special registration for Indian businesses who frequently visit the UK..."

British Prime Minister Theresa May today announced an easier visa regime under the 'Registered Traveller Scheme', which will facilitate significantly easier entry process and swifter passage through British airports, for the frequent Indian business travellers.

"That means Indian nationals who frequently come to the UK and to fuel growth in both our countries, the entry process will become significantly easier," May said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Satisfied man
    For his fourth budget this year, Jaitley would have good numbers to quote

    Finance minister Arun Jaitley would be lucky a third time for having achieved on key macro-economic parameters in his successive budgets.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

One part longing, one part home

Perumal Murugan spoke in Delhi on August 22 at ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

The footprints of times gone by

In northern Tanzania, near Engare Sero, is the largest ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter