RISKFACTOR: Me, myself and I

Have you noticed how the news and pictures that we share on social media are about our successes and good times? Have you come across folks who say they are trained at Harvard or Stanford when they have actually done only a week or 15-day long course (and that too an online one) at one of these institutions? Or those who work at the knowledge centres of the well-known consulting or banking companies but hide their true coordinates? Or people posting pictures from the business or first class of flights saying they are too exhausted of all the travels?



Most of us love to talk about themselves and their achievements. Many times, in an exaggerated fabricated manner. In a world where attention spans are limited and competition is huge, Darwin’s survival-of-the-fittest theory has become even more relevant. We are constantly trying to stand out from the crowd - do different things or do the same things differently. Or at least, we are trying to project that image to the world around us. There are now training programs on personal branding, impression management, and on building social media presence.



How do we react to such acts of bragging? Research shows that attempts to self-promote often have the opposite effects. Irene Scopelliti from City University London ran a series of experiments to study the perceptions about bragging. She found that people tended to overestimate the positive reactions that others would give to their good news. Ironically, those on the receiving end of the good news felt quite annoyed. In fact, we don’t like the self-promoters. In another experiment, people who were asked to share five facts about themselves and were prompted to make them interesting ended up sounding boastful and more unlikable than those who had no such prompt. Interestingly, self-promoters thought people would be more jealous than was actually the case.



In the rush to impress others, we end up indulging in counterproductive behaviours — such as lying or not letting others speak. Moreover, the use of “I” instead of the “We” can cause more troubles. Let me share my experience. While talking to an audience, the use of “I” is generally appreciated and desired in western societies — it signals one’s clear command, expertise and contribution to that field. This, however, is not welcomed in many other societies as it comes across as non-inclusive and boastful. Making that balance can get tricky.



Then there is “humblebragging”. It is when you try to cover the bragging through a pretentious show of humility or a complaint. The business class pictures with how tired one is of all the travels is one example. Some actual twitter comments from a quick Google search include — “I can’t believe I sounded like an idiot on TV last night,” “I just stepped on gum. Who spits gum on the red carpet,” “I have got to stop saying yes to every interview request. Nine minutes that felt like a week,” “People keep telling me how cute I am — awkward.”



In a series of experiments, Ovul Sezer and her colleagues at Harvard Business School studied this systematically. In one survey, they asked people to write about the interview question “tell me about your weaknesses.” Their results showed that 77 per cent of responses were perceived as humblebrags. The most common weaknesses included being a perfectionist, working too hard, being too helpful and being too fair and honest. Importantly, the willingness to hire such humblebrags was significantly lower than the honest folks. They also found that humblebragging — a combination of bragging and a complaint — was worse than pure complaining or pure bragging. Humblebrags were rated low on likeability, attractiveness and sincerity.



So, what should we do? We want others to know that we are awesome without giving them the feeling that we want them to know. In their research Overcoming the Self-Promotion Dilemma, Pfeffer and his colleagues found that people rated a job candidate as more likable, competent and deserving of a high salary when a paid representative sang praises on his behalf. The praise coming from a third party is much more palatable and credible even though we know it has been dictated by the self-promoter himself.



In a test of another strategy, researcher Nurit Tal-Or in his article Bragging in the Right Context found that it was better to raise the topic (example, grades) and wait for someone to ask (“how much did you get”) than to impose the information (“I got an A+”). Rather than monopolising the conversation about oneself either with complaints or bragging, letting others take note of your successes and then praising would be more effective.



(Dr Kriti Jain is a faculty member at IE Busine­ss School, Spain and an EU Marie Curie Research Fellow)



