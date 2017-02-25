Riskfactor: Know. Do. Be

Recently, we as a group of academics got together to discuss the kind of education and training we would like to impart to our students and train them to be leaders. And the one thing that came up was the know, do, be (KDB) model.



This KDB framework originally came from the US army. For the curious, there’s a great book Be, Know, Do: Leadership the Army Way, that is based on their leadership manual. Armies globally are wonderful organisations that train men and women to take charge, make quick decisions and work in a collaborative yet hierarchical manner under challenging circumstances. Truly an extraordinary feat. According to their manual, effective leaders lead others by a combination of their character, competence and actions. Therefore, training must focus on developing the leaders’ values (be), their competencies (know) and their decisions and actions (do).



Know includes the skills and competencies that are required to do the job effectively. For the army, it includes technical (working with the equipment, leveraging technology), conceptual (reasoning critically, dealing with uncertainties and ambiguities, filtering information), interpersonal (negotiating, listening, reading people) and tactical (combat and survival) skills. The do component focuses on actions of an army leader which they put in three categories: influencing (communicating decisions, motivating people), operating (planning, execution, delegation) and improving (building teams, fostering learning, self-improvement). Finally, the be part focuses on attributes that the officers should have such as mental (self-discipline, cultural awareness and initiative), physical abilities (health fitness, professional demeanor) and emotional (self-control, balance and stability).



This same lens can be useful in addressing a number of questions related to education and training at universities and organisations. For example, it allows a cogent analysis of the kind of education we want our students, managers and future leaders to have. Schools and universities, especially in the competitive contexts of developing countries like India, focus on the know component through textbook education. A few technical universities would focus on the do aspect. Internships are one way to include more of this learning-by-doing idea. Rarely, the focus is on — be — building the character. What qualities — loyalty, integrity, ethicality, courage, honour — do we want our people and leaders to have? Then, given the large leaps in technology, this model helps understand the transitions we need to make in our education and training programmes. Most knowledge components of education are now being routinised through visual and interactive online books and the delivery of this material is being done through online courses and virtually connected educators. This material is rather static — and so there are much economics of scale in developing this once and using it repeatedly. The do component — how to make decisions under information uncertainty and time pressures — can only be developed through practice and actual trial and error. In business school classrooms, oftentimes we simulate such business environments to create this experiential learning. And, in medical schools the apprenticeship model is indeed to develop this aspect. But what about the be part? How do we teach that? How do we make sure that people would be able to do what is right regardless of the circumstances or the consequences?



Using the KDB lens can help companies outline the key attributes to look for in potential employees while hiring. An HR head of a company recently told me, “It is increasingly getting difficult to filter across different job candidates — all have similar degrees and technical knowledge. And after a couple of years in the industry, people are quick to learn the action-related skillsets. The differentiating factor lay in who those people were, what values they stood for. Identifying that was the real challenge.” Using KDB, companies can figure out the values and competencies that they would like to stand for, find people whose core values fit with those and provide training and development to fill the gaps.



Finally, this can help in self-reflection. One can use it to provide a comprehensive answer to “Tell me about yourself”. In order to share a holistic picture of ourselves, not only can we talk about our educational background and professional experience, but also about the values we hold dearly. And, this could also be used in one’s own development — thinking about what kind of a person one would like to develop in terms of competencies, actions and values.



(Dr Kriti Jain is a faculty member at IE Busine­ss School, Spain and an EU Marie Curie Research Fellow)



