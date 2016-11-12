Riskfactor: Be Authentic

This last week several interesting things happened around me. The sudden withdrawal of the high denomination currency notes in India and the new US President are perhaps the two most talked about points. Leaving these aside, I would like to share two other (not so spectacular yet though-provoking) instances. We, at IE Business School, organised a Legos SeriousPlay workshop for our PhD community in order to help introspect together on their job market readiness: career aspirations and goals, strength and weakness, and what we should be doing better. One thing that is immediately noticeable about academics, researchers, and scientists is that the dividing lines between work, personal and social lives are quite blurred. PhD students unanimously agreed that a ‘fulfilling’ life meant being able to contribute to development of society through science and research, connecting people, and having fun with the work done.



The second set of events is also related to jobs and recruitment. It is that time of the year when most business schools are busy recruiting new faculty members. Recruitment in academia is a rather curious process — quite different from other industries. Schools invite and host the candidates typically for 2-3 days. An important component of the evaluation process is candidate’s presentation about her/his academic work. This is a summary of her work from the last 4-5 years and also a peek into her future plans and aspirations (called the ‘pipe-line’). The audience consists of scholars and experts from a variety of related areas and ask questions from the candidate. This helps test the person’s skills, expertise and knowledge. At the same time, it also helps test her/his enthusiasm, open-mindedness, and collegiality.



Work samples as an indicator of a candidate’s assessment are increasingly becoming important. There is much research done on the (un)usefulness, validity, and problems of standard hiring techniques such as interviews, personality tests, cognitive ability tests, or reference letters. In one of my ongoing courses, a participant gave a similar example about chemical companies in Germany. While hiring scientists, these companies use presentations of work to assess cultural fit in addition to technical skills and knowledge. The ability to defend one’s work shows passion; being able to listen to and accept criticism and suggestions shows open-mindedness and wanting to improve; and ability to be able to talk about it in simple layperson terms on the dinner table shows the ability to connect one’s work to a wider audience and to their everyday life.



In many jobs, it is not possible to show past work samples due to copyright issues. If that is the case, how can hiring companies use the idea of works samples? Candidates can be given a piece of work similar to that which they would do in the job and their performance can be assessed on that. Surely, being just a simulation of a real-life context, there are no deadlines, challenges of various stakeholders, or uncertainty involved. But it helps get an idea. However, in many companies asking for work samples isn’t really the norm. What can candidates do in such cases? Show the initiative. Prepare your work portfolio and a well-thought presentation about it. Anything that shows substance and helps filter out the fluff tremendously helps. This will add credibility to the talk and help you stand out from the crowd of applicants.



On a related note, an irony that emerges from this discussion is the following. On one hand, we increasingly want to create multiple, distinct, and separate personas of ourselves. We want to project different images to different sets of groups. For instance, on LinkedIn we tend to project our professional life, Facebook is meant for friends, and Twitter is for (known & unknown) social networks. And importantly, we hope that they remain separate. Coming back home from office would typically mean leaving work behind. Going out for movies and dinner with friends would mean recreation away from the life stress.



On the other hand, different spheres of our life (work, personal, social) are getting increasingly inter-twined. Entrepreneurs often get ideas for their ventures from a gap they found through their own life experiences. Academics constantly observe their surroundings for those unique events and help make sense of it with scientific rigour. On a side note, the course I am currently conducting includes connecting with all the participants through video conference. People login at the same time from different parts of the world which could be their office lounge, a beach, or their home. What all this means is that colleagues, friends, and family members are being exposed to a ‘holistic’ 360-degree view of us. And the only way to successfully deal with this change is to bring authenticity to our lives.



(Dr Kriti Jain is a faculty member at IE Business School (Spain) and an EU Marie Curie Research Fellow)



