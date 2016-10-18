BRICS pact to boost MSMEs

Indian micro, small and medium enterprises expect enhanced market access from implementation of the framework cooperation agr­e­ement signed by BRICS countries last week in the run-up to the two-day political summit starting in Goa on October 15.



Under the agreement, trade ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) have agreed to promote mutual beneficial commercial relationship among MSMEs while consenting to work together in a number of other areas such as services, standards, e-commerce, intellectual property and non-tariff measures.



A joint statement issued after the sixth meeting of BRICS trade ministers on Thursday said ministers stressed the importance of developing cooperation am­ong MSMEs in the areas of trade and investment.



Ministers agreed that an agenda be chalked out specific to SMEs and explore participation of SME stakeholders in any BRICS economic event like trade fairs, exhibitions, buyer-seller me­ets, exhibitions, buyer-seller meets and conferences.



Ministers also agreed on exchange of information on regulatory framework and institutional structure of SMEs in BRICS with a view to eventually creating a compendium. Ministers also agreed that joint studies and research would be undertaken on specific areas of mutual interest related to trade and investment for SMEs in the BRICS region.



