LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

BRICS pact to boost MSMEs

By FC Policy Bureau Oct 17 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Indian micro, small and medium enterprises expect enhanced market access from implementation of the framework cooperation agr­e­ement signed by BRICS countries last week in the run-up to the two-day political summit starting in Goa on October 15.

Under the agreement, trade ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) have agreed to promote mutual beneficial commercial relationship among MSMEs while consenting to work together in a number of other areas such as services, standards, e-commerce, intellectual property and non-tariff measures.

A joint statement issued after the sixth meeting of BRICS trade ministers on Thursday said ministers stressed the importance of developing cooperation am­ong MSMEs in the areas of trade and investment.

Ministers agreed that an agenda be chalked out specific to SMEs and explore participation of SME stakeholders in any BRICS economic event like trade fairs, exhibitions, buyer-seller me­ets, exhibitions, buyer-seller meets and conferences.

Ministers also agreed on exchange of information on regulatory framework and institutional structure of SMEs in BRICS with a view to eventually creating a compendium. Ministers also agreed that joint studies and research would be undertaken on specific areas of mutual interest related to trade and investment for SMEs in the BRICS region.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Enlarge ties
    BRICS nations' push for greater economic cooperation is significant

    India’s hyperbole on terror, the urgency to isolate Pakistan and attempt to rope in both China and Russia in New Delhi’s fight against terror, has

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Our own conscience-keeper

National discourse runs the risk of becoming noisy and getting ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Why is drinking socially accepted?

For a potentially addictive drug, alcohol, to state the obvious, ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter