Break from the past

This year’s Union Budget is unique for a number of reasons. It will be presented on the first day of February instead of the last. But that isn’t the only practice that is being done away with. The railway budget, which used to be presented separately, will now be part of the Union Budget for 2017-18.



All eyes are on finance minister Arun Jaitley and his team of budget-makers as much is expected from the government this year than at any time in the past, particularly when the country is analysing the impact of demonetisation, the biggest economic decision taken by any government in the recent past. The note ban has not only deeply divided the polity, but also the economists. There is no dearth of those who hail it as the game-changing decision as well as critics, which includes the likes of former PM Manmohan Singh, who have termed it a disaster.



Preparations for the Union Budget had begun as early as September last year when it became clear that the government was keen to advance it by a month. A number of structural reforms were to be put in place. These reforms included doing away with the distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure and merger of demands of railways. The changes ensured that various ministries had to respond accordingly to the new deadlines.



With secrecy the bedrock of the entire exercise, the core team of officers involved in the budget formation locked themselves away from the outer world weeks ago as has been the practice. The finance ministry, housed in the north block on the Raisina Hill, is out of bound for unwanted visitors as the officers are busy preparing the budget papers, which are printed in the government presses to ensure not a word is leaked before the finance minister presents his speech in Parliament. Since last year, the government has significantly reduced the paper trail as emphasis was given to share it online. This has helped in reducing the environment cost.



This is finance minister Arun Jaitley’s third budget and probably his most challenging too. Finance secretary Ashok Lavasa heads Jaitley’s inner team of budget-makers. The finance ministry has five secretaries. The seniormost among them is the finance secretary.



Shaktikanta Das, secretary, department of economic affairs, has been one of the most prominent faces in the Modi government’s economic team along with Hasmukh Adhia, secretary, department of revenue. Adhia is also said to be the man behind the demonetisation move and is spearheading the government’s economic policies. He is the man of the moment. Chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian, secretary, department of financial services; Anjuly Chib Duggal and secretary investment and public asset management; and Neeraj Kumar Gupta are other members of the team.



