LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Break from the past

By Gautam Datt Jan 23 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News

Coming soon after demonetisation, on the first day of February and with a merged railway budget, finance minister Arun Jaitley’s third full Union Budget is also his most challenging

This year’s Union Budget is unique for a number of reasons. It will be presented on the first day of February instead of the last. But that isn’t the only practice that is being done away with. The railway budget, which used to be presented separately, will now be part of the Union Budget for 2017-18.

All eyes are on finance minister Arun Jaitley and his team of budget-makers as much is expected from the government this year than at any time in the past, particularly when the country is analysing the impact of demonetisation, the biggest economic decision taken by any government in the recent past. The note ban has not only deeply divided the polity, but also the economists. There is no dearth of those who hail it as the game-changing decision as well as critics, which includes the likes of former PM Manmohan Singh, who have termed it a disaster.

Preparations for the Union Budget had begun as early as September last year when it became clear that the government was keen to advance it by a month. A number of structural reforms were to be put in place. These reforms included doing away with the distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure and merger of demands of railways. The changes ensured that various ministries had to respond accordingly to the new deadlines.

With secrecy the bedrock of the entire exercise, the core team of officers involved in the budget formation locked themselves away from the outer world weeks ago as has been the practice. The finance ministry, housed in the north block on the Raisina Hill, is out of bound for unwanted visitors as the officers are busy preparing the budget papers, which are printed in the government presses to ensure not a word is leaked before the finance minister presents his speech in Parliament. Since last year, the government has significantly reduced the paper trail as emphasis was given to share it online. This has helped in reducing the environment cost.

This is finance minister Arun Jaitley’s third budget and probably his most challenging too. Finance secretary Ashok Lavasa heads Jaitley’s inner team of budget-makers. The finance ministry has five secretaries. The seniormost among them is the finance secretary.

Shaktikanta Das, secretary, department of economic affairs, has been one of the most prominent faces in the Modi government’s economic team along with Hasmukh Adhia, secretary, department of revenue. Adhia is also said to be the man behind the demonetisation move and is spearheading the government’s economic policies. He is the man of the moment. Chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian, secretary, department of financial services; Anjuly Chib Duggal and secretary investment and public asset management; and Neeraj Kumar Gupta are other members of the team.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Need new markets
    It doesn’t help if rules paint non-agro & agro commodities with the same brush

    For many years, successive governments have tried to develop commodity markets in India, but have failed to bring in transparency and have been unable

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The cleansing & the yearning

As Twitter trolls went about their ugly business against Zaira ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Of body, brain and placebo effect

While most theories on human nature were based on conscious ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Bias and prejudice exist in science too

Religion has caused a lot of harm to humanity. ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter