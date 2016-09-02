Brave new world

At the recently concluded Rio Olympics, the big team of journalists from The Washington Post covering the sporting extravaganza had an unusual bunch of colleagues for company — robots. The newspaper used homegrown software to automatically produce several real time news stories about the games for its website and twitter handle.The idea, as it turned out, was to use artificial intelligence to quickly create simple but useful reports on scores, medal counts and other data-centric news bits, so that the human team of journalists could concentrate more on interesting and complex news features.Jeremy Gilbert, head of The Post’s new digital projects, was quoted telling recode.net and a host of other tech websites, “We’re not trying to replace reporters. We are trying to free them up.”Increasingly, in an age of automation when artificial intelligence (AI) and robots are becoming more central to industrial thought processes than ever before, leading ecosystems are turning to this “outside” assistance, and with good results.At the Olympics, a Chinese robot reporter, Xiaomingbot, capable of artificial intelligence writing, produced 450 news items over the 15-day sporting event for a news agency in China, reported digital global business news publication Quartz. The trend is catching on, stealthily and surreally.Consider the following: Last week, Singapore became the first country in the world to conduct a trial run for on-demand driverless taxis, a new technology touted to disrupt the transport industry. The initiative was part of an ongoing trial by NuTonomy, a spin-off technology startup founded by two Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers who are now based in Kuala Lumpur, reported Straits Times, a Singapore daily.Back home, LenDenClub, a P2P lending platform, announced that it had mechanised its operational process with new features such as end-to-end automation of lender-borrower and the entire transaction cycle — from registration, document verification, credit analysis, transaction matching to report generation. An algorithmic-based programme, based on artificial intelligence, will be used for reviewing a borrower’s credit worthiness.Upgradation of the P2P platform helps the company accomplish a major milestone and prepares it for payment and digital signature to bring 100 per cent automation in the lending process through the right technology for borrower identification, data collection, digital signature usage and payment automation, among others.Points out Bhavin Patel, CEO, LenDenClub: “With this new platform, we have fulfilled the key regulations set by the RBI in its P2P lending consultation paper. In addition, zero manual intervention shall not only expedite the entire process, but also facilitate in mitigating defaults through unbiased and accurate credit risk analysis.”Says Keshav R Murugesh, group CEO, WNS Global Services, a NYSE-listed company in the business process management (BPM): “Automation has always been there in some form or the other. It tends to come into focus when there are associated terms with it. For instance, when computers entered businesses, everyone thought they would replace manual labour and take away jobs, precisely the perception or fear that exists with automation today.”He adds: “Look at what computers actually did to life as we see it today. Can you think of e-health, e-education, e-governance or e-medicine without computers or the digital world that we live in?” Murugesh, who’s also the chairman of Nasscom BPM Council, believes automation is gaining prominence today because of the sudden connect with robotics process automation (RPA), which is a set of software-based automation tools being used by BPM companies to process repetitive, low-end tasks without any human intervention. “Manually done, these tasks did consume a lot of bandwidth and were more often than not, prone to errors. RPA is the holy grail to solving these issues,” he observes.Most industry insiders believe that automation is not something that has just popped out of the blue overnight. It has been around over the past several years — automation was introduced in manufacturing more than 40 years ago.Even in IT, there have been several tools in use, many of which have gone through many improvement processes. Over the last few years, the focus has shifted to process automation from an end-to-end perspective.“Machines mimicking humans offer a lot of flexibility to customers and multiple options in industries like pharma and healthcare,” explains Sridevi Pankajam, managing director, ANZ’s Bangalore hub.The service industry too has multiple uses of automation, she says. It is a sector, where one has to manage costs very closely in conjunction with large volumes. For instance, there could be a sudden acceleration in volume of work after a marketing campaign.In the old days, organisations hired people, trained and deployed them to handle sudden spurt in volumes. If the volumes could not be sustained over a period of time, the organisation incurred huge additional costs in terms of extra manpower hired.“Hence, companies have come to focus on ‘human machine interface,’ which is nothing but a small technological intervention. This helps organisations cope up with increase or decrease in volume of processing, without worrying about additional manpower resources and its related costs. It is an imperative need,” points out Pankajam.Leading a team of over 7,000 professionals in technology and operations as well as spearheading the automation initiative at ANZ’s delivery centres, she is qualified to talk on the subject.There is more to it. Read what Phaneesh Murthy, former Infosys director, ex-iGate CEO and technology veteran, has to say. “Automation has reached the next level because of artificial intelligence-based analytics. With machine learning and analytics put together, we are getting very close to simple judgment-based work done in completely automated manner. For the first time, we are seeing a very clear and impactful view in the sector,” says Murthy, who recently co-founded PM Health & Life Care that has launched Zigy.com, an online market place for medicines. He is also the company’s executive chairman.He adds: “Globally, almost everyone is talking about automation, from robotics process automation for simple processes to machine learning for infrastructure and network-based solutions. People are looking at it in a dramatic way, especially for reducing costs.”Automation is not restricted to the IT industry. It is leaving its imprimatur on manufacturing and related sectors — any witness to an automobile assembly line would vouch for it.The same applies to the drug and pharmaceutical segments, as well as general packing industrial units. It is just that with artificial intelligence and analytics, automation has acquired a different hue altogether.Just how significant is this change? “We are calling this ‘Industry 4.0’. Fundamentally, this is the next big thing after steam engines, work force revolution and computerisation. Industries and plant lines need to get automated. Plant-line automation requires high-end broadband to control the machine, which churns out high-end products. Robotic arms have played a role here, especially in automobile assembly line for welding as well as in engine plants and hazardous industries. You can derive more value and increase capability and also prepare in advance for manufacturing units or refining plants coming under a national calamity phase,” points out Sauvik Banerjjee, chief of technology and architecture, SAP Global.Banerjjee, who focuses on artificial intelligence for consumer usage, deep learning, machine learning and IoT, believes automation helps in keeping the workforce away from hazards. “We are giving them advanced tools to improve efficiency. We are not changing their way of life. But, we are going to give tools to improve productivity that can be managed from even remote areas, with data being made available in real time to be assessed and analysed. It provides mobility and agility. Industrial automation is necessarily triggered by industrial intellect. The business intelligence is changing drastically today. What used to be a three-day report is now done in real time and that too with remote capability,” says Banerjjee. He has a point.Explaining the benefits, he says that it’s semantic and neural networks, which allow deep learning and machine learning to flourish, leads to predictive intelligence. For instance, inventory visibility was always a problem for Indian industries. IoT can decisively help in planning and handling one’s inventory.Tata Technologies is another blue-chip company that revels in this space. It is partnering with ambitious manufacturing companies the world over, with its focus on three verticals — primarily automotive, which accounts for 65 per cent of its business, aerospace and industrial machines. These three offer a lot of fungibility.“Obviously, the disruption by technology in automotives is well known, well read and well understood. Whether it is automobile or aerospace, people want to increase throughput of a line. They want more out of a line. It is not just about the output, but also being flexible. Besides checks and balances of compliances, one has to pre-plan manufacturing lines much better,” says Samir Yajnik, president-sales and COO, Asia Pacific, Tata Technologies.He adds: “We equate it to the iceberg effect. It is just about the impact on life, where everything will be connected, everything will be IT and everything will be automotive. Traditional jobs and people have to be re-trained and as a result, quality of jobs will change.”Yajnik would know, since Tata Technologies not just provides engineering services, but also offers full vehicle product development. The special thrust on ‘ambitious’ companies is because of their focus on hybrids. They exist in countries like China, US and also in some of the developing markets.The company is a strategic product development partner — whether for a wholly new product development or an existing product being readied for a new market. It even successfully adopted some of the nano experiences to make frugal products in North America. With its thrust on concept to manufacturing, it handles the entire product life cycle management, besides enterprise IT including CRM, dealer management and analytics.Yajnik takes the case of the insurance industry in the US to demonstrate how fast and at what level the changes are taking place. “Earlier people were happy to assure those above 60 with a healthcare policy. But the latest trend indicates that hospitals or organisations are offering concierge service for elder care — visiting them and carrying out tests and checks and moving them to hospitals, when there is a need, and servicing them. The whole concept of insurance is getting deeper into their lives, right into their bedrooms. That’s how things are changing,” he says. It doesn’t take much to figure out why they are happening; automation of course, which enables people to control things even from remote areas.While on the subject, discussion naturally veers to job losses and its impact on India, which had emerged as a major outsourcing and offshore hub over the past two decades.“Automation will not take away jobs. In my opinion, the fear surrounding it is uncalled for. In fact, robotics process automation will enhance jobs. It will lead to higher quality of work at every level of the organisation rather than take away certain jobs,” assures WNS’ Murugesh.He offers the example of the BPM industry. “If as part of the travel process, a customer service associate is working at the helpdesk of a leading airline, then he/she has to go through hundreds of mails to understand the pain-point of the customer, when someone calls. RPA can build a rule to ensure that all such mails are sieved and the right information is culled out from them to give the same associate much more actionable insights than before to deal with an irate client. The task of sieving mails has therefore been taken over by a magically efficient robot.”Murugesh believes as careers and job profiles go through a complete transformation with the millennial workforce, automation can take away the routine part of a “work profile” in such a way that the employee gets to work on the interesting/engaging parts much more than the routine/repetitive tasks.In fact, he is mighty keen to dispel the perception that Indian BPM industry does only low-end jobs. “For those who believe that the BPM industry did begin its journey by taking on repetitive back-office work from global conglomerates, I must mention that it is a perception of the past. Today, the industry is the perfect example of ‘aligning with business disruption’ at all times — be it with changing technology-led models, analytics or the social media. The work that is delivered is of the manner that ‘transforms’ the business of the client end-to-end and drives towards sustainable business growth,” Murugesh asserts.ANZ’s Sridevi, too, warns against reaching flawed conclusions. “Whenever disruption happens, a lot of activities go away. But, the occupation remains. If low skilled jobs go out, it does not mean those resources are low skilled. They were being used only for that. But, they have the capability to deliver much more than what they did before. Jobs have disappeared, but people doing them have not lost out. They have re-skilled themselves and moved on. Automation can only make life easy with improved processes. It’s a golden opportunity not to be missed. If there are people just doing data entry jobs or a set of activities, which technology can replace, those jobs will go. But people will get re-skilled and come back strongly.”When ANZ began automation, it was thought that this change would be difficult. But soon it was apparent that people were willing to move and embrace the change. “Now we see more and more high-end works that keep coming. It’s a question of how well we get through to do new things. If we are change-resistant, it will not help. We should be bothered about redundancy. Mimicking mankind is the next big change and a big revolution. And only artificial intelligence can take us there,” she asserts.Murthy, however, believes that the new world of robots is likely to create a big social impact in terms of large scale job losses, as being spoken about by various organisations across the globe. For instance, Switzerland is the first country to understand the seriousness behind this development and even conducted a referendum about paying a fixed amount to people who would be displaced on account of automation and its related processes, as well as lack of fresh work opportunities. “Even though the referendum failed, it reveals how countries see it at the community level. Over the years, we have seen many business processes that have been done away along with the businesses,” he notes dryly.At the same time, as a technology industry veteran, Murthy sees this as an opportunity. “Tech-led operations are the future. Why now, even way back in 2002-03, we started these initiatives with very little help from analytics. That may have been version 1. Now with much development in analytics, the processes that can be automated can only be more wide-ranging. I see this as a huge opening for people to move into value-added opportunities,” he says.In the same vein, Murthy is quick to point out the impact this will have on India. “Yes, India will be impacted. One of my cribs about the Indian IT industry is that we have become the largest set of programmers. But we have done very little on innovation. Now, we need to do that at a much faster pace to remain in contention. If not, someone else will do it. Hence, we need to embrace it. Opt for outcome-based models to enlarge revenue and profit potential. From a peoples’ perspective, I don’t see a scenario where the employment generation potential will remain high. Adding 40,000-50,000 people per annum may not be possible here anymore,” he observes.Tata Technologies’ Yajnik sees automation as a process throwing up more employment potential. “If we are talking about, say connected cars, there are multiple solutions being suggested by various companies on how the best things can be done. This throws up a number of fresh job opportunities — more people are required for solutions and to service those multiple options that are coming up. Hence, pre-planning, re-grouping and deploying them in the field come to the fore,” he explains.Like some of the others, he frowns upon the spectre of unemployment, calling it unfair. “Jobs are not going to go away from India to let’s say Philippines or any other country. Rather, companies will go global, as customers go to newer markets. It all depends on how we distribute our manpower to the global needs of the customers. It is also about doing the right thing at the right place. We need not do it only in India, we can do it in any other market of the globe, wherever the need arises,” he concludes.WNS’s Murugesh concurs. It is not a voice or non-voice debate and neither is the debate about what has moved to the Philippines or stayed in India. For the BPM industry, it is about delivering exceptional quality of service in the area outsourced at the right cost for the client and at the right price point from a business perspective. Period.On the contrary, he asserts that on closer scrutiny, the naysayers would realise that the work that has gone to the Philippines is mostly to the offices of BPM industry players. For example, WNS has a presence in 12 countries to ensure that the client gets locational advantage and the right talent pool to make business sense. “If some process handled by certain teams in India moves to other teams in the Philippines, we have other work for those teams in India. At the end of the day, they are all part of the same organisation. So the Philippines and India debate for most of us is like the left-pocket or right-pocket of the same attire,” he avers.ANZ’s Sridevi too remains optimistic. “Today, machines are getting smarter, but only for things for which they are trained. Will technology fail? That is the big question. Machine learning is one thing and design thinking is another. Earlier, very low-end jobs were off shored. The content will change. As for India, the cost arbitrage is no longer the focus. Organisations are coming here for skills and we should be proud of that,” she says.Adds Sridevi: “One other factor that needs to be considered about automation is that if we today plan to automate 10-15 per cent of the work process, it will take four to five years to implement. By which time, more jobs will come. The key about automation is in supporting business fungibility. It is all about handling business variables.”Yajnik calls it the iceberg effect. “To put it simply, automation offers many things to many people. It is like a child rehearsing its music, by accessing various genres from around the world. But, finally it will find the right ones to master and render,” he says.That’s pretty human, isn’t it?