Bonus issuance by PSUs has stocks surging by up to 70%

Cash-rich public sector companies are rewarding investors in a big way through bonus share issues as nine PSUs so far this calendar year have offered bonus shares to shareholders. ONGC, BPCL, IOC, HPCL and Oil India, Power Finance Corp Rural Electrification Corp, Balmer Lawrie and Engineers India are the nine PSUs which have announced bonus share issues.



Of these, IOC, BPCL, PFC, REC and Engineers India announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one share extra for every one held. HPCL issue ratio was 2:1 and ONGC 1:2 while Balmer Lawrie have announced 3:1 bonus.



Most of these stocks have seen huge run-up in prices after the announcement of the bonus share issue as these stocks have gained between 30 per cent and 70 per cent in the last one year. And that is the reason S&P BSE PSU index has outperformed broad indice. The S&P BSE PSU index has gained 16 per cent over the past one year as against 4 per cent gain recorded by BSE Sensex.



There is a huge rise in the number of bonus shares issuance by PSUs in 2016, making it the highest in any calendar year. Last year, Bharat Electronics was the only PSU that issued bonus shares. The surge in bonus share issuance by PSUs comes on the back of government directive to public sector companies with reserves and surplus equal to or more than 10 times of paid-up capital must issue bonus shares.



As per the new guidelines, PSUs whose reserves are equal to or more than five times of paid-up capital are required to consider issuing bonus shares.



The government is trying to cash in on the huge cash pileup with public sector companies. The finance ministry had early this year also directed all profit-making PSUs to use their surplus cash to buy back shares and pay handsome dividend besides considering issuing bonus shares or going for stock split. Many PSUs such as HPCL are issuing bonus shares after a decade and IOC has issued after a gap of seven years, while ONGC and Engineers India after six years.



“The government is trying to get higher dividend as the number of shares held by it in these companies will go up. They are also trying to get more liquidity into these counter,” says Devan Choksey MD KR Choksey Shares & Stocks. “From a liquidity point of view this is a good move,” he added.



There was a huge buying interest in the stock post announcement of generous bonus by these PSUs. For instance, Balmer Lawrie, which announced a 3:1 bonus, gained the maximum with the stock rising by 73 per cent in the last one year as it rose from Rs 604 in December 2015 to touch Rs 1,043 as on Tuesday.



Other big gainers include HPCL and IOC, which have gained 54 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively, during the last one year, while ONGC and BPCL rose about 34 per cent.



“The government is of the view that bonus shares help in bringing about a balance between paid up capital and accumulated reserves and would elicit good public response to equity issues of these public enterprises and boost their market capitalisation,” analysts said.



ashwinpunnen@mydigitalfc.com



