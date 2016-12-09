Newsmaker of the Week: A vacancy in Chennai

Sometime in the late 1980s, following AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran’s death in December 1987, it dawned on O. Panneerselvam that he was in the wrong camp. OPS, as he is known, was at the time an important member of the faction of the party led by Janaki Ramachandran, MGR’s wife. The other faction was led by J. Jayalalithaa, MGR’s protege. It did not take long for him to realise that Jayalalithaa would eventually emerge victor. However, he had been so closely aligned by Janaki that it was virtually impossible for him to switch loyalties overnight and earn her trust. After a series of small turns, the big opportunity finally came — the election in 1999 of TTV Dhinakaran, Jayalalithaa’s confidante Sasikala Natarajan’s nephew. This was a test that OPS could not have failed. He mobilised all his resources. Dhinakaran won. The door opened to the Jaya camp and OPS gradually worked his way into her inner circle.



On Monday, as he was sworn-in as chief minister, a photograph of Jaya tucked into his shirt pocket, OPS struggled to hold back tears. Had Jaya, in spirit, been allowed to choose her successor, perhaps she would have pointed to OPS as well. Twice earlier, when Jayalalithaa was jailed, he was installed as stand-in chief minister, a duty he performed leaning heavily on the AIADMK’s cult of loyalty to the leader – by keeping her chair vacant and occupying another chair next to it. But in the uncertain politics of the state right now, it cannot be entirely ruled out that in being picked for the post, he was cashing-in on several IOUs for backing the late chief minister, Sasikala and Dhinakaran, who meanwhile, continues to be an AIADMK MP.



Sasikala and OPS have another link — the Thevar caste alliance. That link is perhaps as strong as the loyalty ties between the two. Having taken the chief minister’s post, the question arises whether he would be Sasikala’s proxy. Jayalalithaa's on-off confidant has built a reputation for being a shrewd politician, but with her mentor no longer around, it would be interesting to watch her next moves because now she is completely on her own.



It would also be worth speculating whether Jayalalithaa would be nudging, pushing and pulling from beyond the grave because of the immense political stakes involved. Whom would she back among her supporters to take the reins of the party and government she so carefully nurtured since 1987. Sasikala seems to be in charge now, but for how long? In fact, the stakes have gone so high in the shadow of the AIADMK supremo's death, that Sasikala and OPS would choose to play it safe rather than take risks at this stage. Aware of the rumblings from within the party over the way she monopolised Jayalalithaa's last rites, and the fact that she would first need to consolidate her hold over the party, Sasikala can be expected to test the ground before executing any plan.



For one, she needs to have OPS on her side for the time being. With many viewing her with suspicion, she might not even choose to be the party general secretary — at the time that MGR left the DMK over differences with the party and formed the ADMK on October 18, 1972, he decided that the party chief would be called general secretary and not president. There is a problem here as well. Sasikala, who had severe differences with Jayalalithaa at one point, could of course consider the option of becoming general secretary. On the other hand, a SWOT analysis might reveal another course — of staying in the background, installing a person in the post based on loyalty if not her own caste and control the party through them.



An important factor in the post-Jayalalithaa scenario will be the handling of the party cadres. The late chief minister was autocratic at one level, but she had been supportive of party cadres, the workhorses of the AIADMK. She played the role of ‘Amma’ to them to perfection. Her freebies and Amma kitchens won her almost hysterical loyalty from the party rank and file. It is reasonable to presume that her long illness did not adequately prepare these cadres for her death. The green light from them for the new leader would be crucial as they might like to see whether the person would have been Jayalalithaa’s own choice.



To be sure there are other contenders, belonging to castes from which the AIADMK draws its power, who could become power centres in the coming days — people who were also close to Jayalalithaa. One of them is former union minister and now deputy speaker M. Thambi Durai, who is from the dominant backward caste of Gounders and is well regarded in Delhi with connections across parties, especially the BJP. Another person from the Gounder caste with a reasonable power base is state PWD minister E.K. Palaniswamy. The national parties, without a toehold in the state for decades, could see a chance for making an entry into Tamil Nadu in this confusion — there is no assurance that handing over the baton to OPS will be accepted by all leaders in the party — probably with the help of AIADMK leaders they are comfortable with.



Is there a meeting of minds between the BJP and the AIADMK? The first manifesto of the party, released by MGR in September 1973 spoke of the unity and integrity of India as the cornerstone of what the party stands for. However, it demanded more powers for the states. The manifesto objected to Hindi being the only national language, and in 1998, before she finally agreed to support the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre, Jayalalithaa ensured that all the national languages were recognised as official Indian languages. There were other issues like prohibition and nationalisation of banks and large industries. Then, there was one issue over which the two parties could make common cause today. The AIADMK manifesto back then, some 43 years ago, sought the demonetisation of Rs 100 currency notes to eliminate black money and corruption and demanded the confiscation of unaccounted wealth of people holding public office. Issues do not change after all.



