BMW cars now available on Ola app

India’s largest cab aggregator Ola (formerly Ola Cabs), joined hands with German luxury carmaker BMW to strengthen its luxury mobility segment to woo premium customers across the country, Asia’s third biggest economy.Ola customers would now be able to easily book a ride in a BMW car at just the tap of a button and arrive at their destination in style.The app-based taxi aggregator said the tie-up would allow Ola cab operators to avail cheaper credit to buy a range of BMW cars, receive after-sales support and guaranteed buyback.To begin with, the Ola Lux platform will be available in three cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore to provide luxury car services to customers. Bookings will be offered at a minimum fare of Rs 250 and at a charge of Rs 20-22 per km.The category also allows customers to book the cars on an hourly basis, via its rentals feature. Features for the luxury category will include 4G auto-connect Wi-Fi and driver training programmes to familiarise drivers with the cars and to impart professional training to regarding etiquette and safe driving.Initially, only the BMW 3-Series will be available through the Lux platform, but more models may be added depending on market demand. Gradually, it will extend the service to more locations.“At BMW, we always look to the future. Our vision enables us to identify the trends in our business early on. The way people move is changing and this is also true for the premium clientele. Individuals want quick access to mobility without compromising on quality and comfort. We are confident that this association will be a game changer in the premium on-demand mobility segment in India,” Frank Schloeder, president at BMW Group India, said.BMW is the most aspirational luxury car brand and through this association, an increasing number of customers would be able to relish the immersive BMW experience, he boasted.“With the inclusion of BMW cars in Ola fleet, our customers will now have an opportunity to travel in complete luxury at the click of a button,” Pranay Jivrajka, chief operating officer at Ola said.BMW India is providing a 360 degree solution to Ola cab operators, which offers easy financing, aftersales support and assured buy-back for the caron the completion of the contract. However, an exact value for the latter has not been specified.Additionally, BMW Financial Services India will offer Ola fleet operators 100 per cent financing for upto 4 years starting at low interest rates.Moreover, for a better customer experience, certified BMW instructors will train drivers about the versatile capabilities, technology, safety systems and features of BMW cars in detail.“We believe Ola ‘Lux’ service has tremendous potential across the country,” Jivrajka said.This BMW India and Ola agreement follows Ola's partnership, announced last month, with India's top sports utility vehicle (SUV) maker, Mahindra & Mahindra.BMW joins the ranks of other global automakers such as German Volkswagen, Japanese Toyota Motor Corp, Americans General Motors and Ford Motor, which have all signed tie-ups with ride-sharing companies to guard against a shift in consumer choice away from vehicle ownership.Locally, the Tata Group has a tie up with rival Uber to supply 20,000 vehicles. Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar and Nissan Motor India also have car supply agreements with shared mobility providers such as Ola and Uber in India.