BlueStone eyes Rs 1,000 crore revenues

By Ritwik Mukherjee Apr 25 2017 , Kolkata

The online jewellery store rolls out its latest collections – Nava and B-Iconic

Buoyant over the growth prospects of online jewellery business, BlueStone.com, India’s leading online destination for fine jewellery, is eyeing Rs 1000 crore revenues by 2019. Significantly, the jewellery market is currently valued at about $60 billion and is expected to cross the $100 billion mark in the next 4 to 5 years. The contribution of online however is only 0.2 to 0.3 per cent at present and is expected to reach 1 to 2 per cent in the next 4 to 5 years, which is a significant growth, considering the present size of the sector.

“It is extremely encouraging to witness more number of people trying out new jewellery designs online, each passing year. We see tremendous growth potential in this space. We will continue to build upon our key strength, which is our unique designs and use technology to provide our consumers with a seamless jewellery shopping experience,” said Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder & CEO of BlueStone.com. The company meanwhile has rolled out its latest collections, Nava and B-Iconic.

He said that the USP of the company is its design prowess, which allows it to add almost 250 new designs each month. The company has invested heavily on designs, marketing, technology and logistics in order to strengthen its offerings and widen the customer base.

The BlueStone platform features close to 6,000 unique designs from a wide collection of themes to suit every occasion and ships to over 20,000 pin codes across the country. These designs are crafted to perfection with utmost care and are available 24/7 with a 30 Day Money Back Policy and Lifetime Exchanges.

Talking about the two latest collections, he said that the Nava Collection is a unique take on traditional Navratna jewellery drawing inspiration from the art and architectural marvels of Hampi, which was once the epicenter of the Vijayanagara Empire in the south. Keeping the Navratna gemstones at its heart, key pieces in the collection have been designed with specific attributions to some of the most popular monuments from the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The B-Iconic Collection, on its parts, has been designed with the BlueStone logo at the heart of the design of each piece. The collection aims at bringing the brand ethos closer to design, thus creating a unique brand identity.

ritwikmukherjee

@mydigitalfc.com

