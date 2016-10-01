Blow to Nitish as liquor ban quashed

Total prohibition in Bihar ceased to exist from Friday as the Patna high court struck down the government’s ban on Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), calling it unconstitutional and illegal.



A division bench of the court comprising chief justice Iqbal Ahmed Ansari and justice Navaniti Prasad Singh quashed the April 5 notification of the state government to stop consumption and sale of alcohol in the state. The April 5 notification is ultra vires to the Constitution, hence not enforceable, the court said in its verdict.



The same bench had on May 20 reserved its order on a batch of writ petitions filed by the Liquor Trade Association (LTA) and many individuals challenging the liquor law in Bihar brought by the Nitish Kumar government with stringent penal provisions.



The Nitish Kumar-led grand secular alliance government had first banned the manufacture, trade, sale and consumption of country-made liquor since April 1, but later imposed a blanket ban on all types of liquor including foreign liquor in the state.



The court on Friday quashed the April 5 notification of the state government, which had completely banned trade, manufacture and consumption of alcohol, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) as well spiced and domestic liquor.



On the basis of experience in course of implementation of the excise law, the state government had incorporated some additional provisions by way of amendments enhancing duration of jail term, amount of penalty, arrest of adult members of a family in the event of recovery of liquor from home and community penalty, among others.



The state cabinet approved the amended liquor legislation, after its passage from both houses of the Bihar legislature during the recently concluded monsoon session. It has got the consent of governor Ramnath Kovind too. The amended liquor law is expected to be notified on October 2.



When asked about the amended liquor legislation, additional advocate general Lalit Kishore said, “I would be able to talk more on the subject only after seeing the order of the court.”



Excise commissioner AK Das said, “I cannot say anything at this moment as I have not seen the court’s order.” Noted lawyer Rajiv Bhawan had appeared on behalf of the Bihar government on May 20 to defend the liquor law.



Senior advocate YV Giri, who had appeared on behalf of Restaurant and Bar Association, had argued that the amended act was itself “unconstitutional” because it creates unreasonable restrictions on choice of livelihood of a person, which is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. The content of the petitions filed on behalf of the Liquor Trade Association and some individuals were also on similar lines.



The court’s order quashing liquor notification would be a severe jolt to the government. Chief minister Nitish Kumar had taken up the cause of prohibition on a mission mode and has been continuously monitoring the implementation of the alcohol ban in the state. Kumar has also toured many places in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab championing the cause of prohibition.



As per the last data provided by the state excise department on September 2, 11,679 litre of IMFL and 92,291.47 litre of country liquor were seized between April and August.



