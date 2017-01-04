BJP to weed out negativity from UP poll campaign, unlike Bihar

Wary of making mistakes for which it paid heavy price in Bihar, the BJP is going to weed out “negativity” from its campaign in Uttar Pradesh.



Party sources said that development will be the primary focus of BJP’s high-voltage campaign in Uttar Pradesh, where it is locked in a multi-cornered contest. The strategy has been devised following inputs from the Bihar debacle where the party leaders felt that the campaign had turned negative sending wrong signal to the electorate.



The BJP sources said that it will return to power in Lucknow after 15 years riding on the positive wave.



One of the reasons for sticking to positive campaign is the realisation that chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has hit a chord with the youth of the state on the development agenda.



There is a prevailing sense that electorates in UP are looking for leaders who can transform the state putting it on the path of development. The BJP leaders said that the environment is conducive for the party as it goes with the image of prime minister Modi, who is seen as a symbol of good governance.



The party leaders pointed out that Modi in his mega rally in Lucknow had focused on development rather than diverting to other issues. Modi had projected the BJP as the only party with only development as its agenda, while the SP was a divided house and the Congress was worried about the fate of the son, a reference to Rahul Gandhi and the BSP was more concerned about protecting its money.



In Bihar, BJP’s blistering attack on Nitish Kumar had backfired as the party suffered a big loss. The people preferred to bring back Nitish Kumar to power because of his image of being a leader who brought development to the state.



The party feels that demonetisation will not have negative impact in the state as the people have supported the decision. The party is firmly behind the government on the issue and will take the message to the masses.



The party feels that PM Modi’s popularity will cut through the traditional caste and religious combinations in the state as was witnessed during 2014 Lok Sabha elections when the BJP swept the polls. The BJP is of the opinion that the division in Yadav family will benefit it. The party conceded that it will be an election between the BJP and all other parties.



