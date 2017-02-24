BJP sweeps Maharashtra civic polls

Maharashtra in the bag, now wait for UP. The resonance of BJP’s impressive victory in Maharashtra civic polls was felt at the national level as the clean sweep was seen as people’s endorsement of prime minister Narendra Modi’s note ban move, despite a doomsday scenario painted by rating agencies and a section of economists.



Two clear messages that emerged from the civic poll results is that voters continue to remain under prime minister Modi’s spell and the Congress had failed to shrug off the death-bed scenario.



“It has been a great start to 2017. First the unprecedented support in Odisha and now the overwhelming blessings from the people of Maharashtra,” said PM Modi after the Maharashtra verdict, stressing that the BJP was now a force in both rural and urban centres of the state. For the BJP, the victory was well timed, coming as it did in the middle of the polling in UP.



Four phases of the UP assembly elections are over — the fourth phase voting took place on Thursday — but polling for 141 seats out of 403 is still left in the remaining three legs. The BJP feels that Maharashtra poll results will have a positive impact on the party’s prospects in UP. With Maharashtra civic bodies in its kitty, BJP has won most of the local body polls, from Chandigarh to Gujarat and most recently Odisha.



By winning eight out of the 10 civic bodies and giving a close fight to Shiv Sena in Mumbai, the BJP has sent a strong signal about its expanding base mid-way into prime minister Modi’s tenure at the Centre.



Many party leaders also felt that it will set the stage for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when PM Modi would seek a second term.



The BJP’s rise will lead to political realignments at the national level. The Congress will have to undergo drastic surgery, if it seeks to pose any challenge to the BJP in 2019.



The Congress’ base is shrinking rapidly and is best reflected in its decimation in Maharashtra, once considered to be a stronghold of the party.



While the BJP won Maharashtra local bodies on its own after snapping ties with long time partner Shiv Sena, in Odisha it has set alarm bells ringing for Naveen Patnaik’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).



The BJP has outpaced the Congress as the principal opposition in the state.



The saffron party is already projecting the victory as people’s verdict on PM Modi’s governance.



Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is considered to be the architect of BJP’s impressive show, also attributed the electoral success to clean image and good governance of PM Modi.



