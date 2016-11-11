BJP set to take political mileage out of govt decision

The BJP is not averse to taking political benefit of the move to curb black money, a top party leader said here on Thursday, asserting that the Modi government will take strict action against currency hoarders.



The government’s decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes has hit the BJP’s core constituency of small traders hard, but the party feels that it will make electoral gains in Uttar Pradesh where its rivals were rattled.



The BJP leader said that the party would benefit in the upcoming assembly elections as the government has fulfilled one of its major promises of curbing corruption in the country.



The leader said that it was obvious that there will be electoral gains as they were running a political party and not a “bhajan mandli” (devotional song group), making it clear that the BJP will make it an issue in the assembly polls.



The party is undeterred by criticism that the government politicised even surgical strikes carried out by the army to avenge Uri terror attack. Neither is it worried about annoying its core constituency of traders who have been hit the most by the withdrawal of high currency notes. The top leader said that the impact will be negated in the long run as middle class, youth and other taxpayers have strongly backed the move.



The BJP accepted that the demonetisation had hit rivals like the ruling Samajwadi Party and BSP.



