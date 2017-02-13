BJP eyes OBC vote, SP and BSP hope for Muslim backing in 2nd phase

When the polling is over for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 15, the outcome of 140 out of the 403 assembly seats in the state assembly would be sealed.



The first two phases would cover the entire western Uttar Pradesh region setting the tone for the rest of the state. Polling will be held in 11 districts of Saharanpur, Bijnore, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Pilibhit, Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Badaun.



If ground reports from the first phase are any indication, the election is tough to call with all the parties hoping to do well in their areas of strength. The BJP is upbeat about the fact that the non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBCs) may have voted for the party. The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance leaders are confident of getting substantial Muslim votes while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has fielded many Muslim candidates, seems to be still trying to make inroads into the community apart from getting support from its traditional voter base.



The Samajwadi Party has fielded 51 candidates in the second-phase while the BSP and the BJP have 67 contestants each. The Congress has fielded 18. Around 15 per cent of the 719 candidates in the fray have criminal cases against them with the SP leading the list having 41 per cent candidates with some criminal cases.



The ruling party also has the candidates with declared income and assets over Rs One crore. The SP has 88 per cent of candidates who are worth more than Rs One crore while the BSP has 87 per cent in the same category.



Among the prominent politicians who are in the contest in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls on February 15 is senior SP leader Azam Khan, who is also a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government. He is contesting from Rampur.



Atiq Ahmad, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and brother of Mukhtar Ansari is contesting from Muradabad Nagar. Five time MLA and former minister Rajesh Agarwal of the BJP is in the fray from Bareilly Cantt.



Congress leader Jitin Prasada is contesting from Tilhar. He is the son of the late senior Congress leader Jitendra Prasad.



Western Uttar Pradesh has the highest concentration of Muslims in the state and the SP-Congress alliance is banking on their support to win the assembly elections. However, BSP leader Mayawati, who has been wooing the Muslims, would hope that members of the minority community will vote for her party. BJP sources said their party is banking on the polarisation of votes. The agenda in the UP assembly elections has gone back to the traditional vote bank politics despite all the political parties talking about development-related issues.



Despite making claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s note ban move was a success, BJP leaders have generally avoided making a reference to demonetisation while campaigning. The BJP’s opponents, on the other hand, have made it an election issue.



