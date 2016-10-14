BJP, AIMPLB clash over civil code poser

An all out political slugfest has broken out between the BJP and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) over the Law Commission’s decision to invite views on the contentious Uniform Civil Code and joining the chorus is the Congress and other opposition parties.



The Muslim Personal Law Board and other Muslim organisations say they will boycott it and accuse the Modi government of destroying the social fabric of the country. As the Muslim outfits claimed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will “kill” India’s pluralism, right wing organisations like BJP and Shiv Sena, long-time votaries of a common code, strongly supported the government's decision, insisting it would bolster gender equality and end discrimination against women.



Taking on both the government and the Law Commission, AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani of the Muslim Personal Law Board said, “There is an ulterior motive with which a questionnaire is being pushed so that the way of Uniform Civil Code becomes easy. It is a fraud and we will boycott the one-sided questionnaire.” Admitting that there were some flaws in personal laws, which were being rectified from time-to-time, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Hind president Arshad Madni said that all Muslim organisations and representatives are one on this issue and a campaign will soon be launched from Lucknow to raise awareness about it among the Muslim youth. The opposition parties supported the demand of the Muslim outfits. Congress leader Veerappa Moily said, “In a country like India the implementation of UCC is next to impossible.”



