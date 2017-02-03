BJP adds to UP poll firepower with Joshi, Varun, Katiyar

The BJP has added more ammunition to its campaign in Uttar Pradesh by including veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi, MP Varun Gandhi and fire-brand Vinay Katiyar into its team of star vote-catchers.



The three big names were missing from the party’s list of 40 campaigners, which includes union ministers Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra, Smriti Irani, Uma Bharti, Maneka Gandhi and Arun Jaitley.



Party sources said that these leaders would be utilised in the areas of their core strengths.



Former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi, who is part of the party’s “margdarshak mandal”, has been a prominent Brahmin face in Uttar Pradesh having represented Allahabad and Varanasi constituencies. He currently represents Kanpur in the Lok Sabha.



Varun Gandhi is an MP from Sultanpur and has remained sidelined in the party. He will campaign in the assembly constituencies in his area.



Vinay Katiyar, founder-president of Bajrang Dal, represents the Hindutva face. He ran into controversy recently over a sexist remark against Priyanka Gandhi. Katiyar claimed that there were many beautiful women in the BJP. Priyanka Gandhi had hit back against the BJP leader saying it reflected the mind-set. “If that’s all BJP sees in my colleagues who are each strong, brave and beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes the BJP’ mindset towards the better half of the population of India,” she had said.



