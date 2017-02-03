LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

BJP adds to UP poll firepower with Joshi, Varun, Katiyar

By Gautam Datt Feb 03 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The BJP has added more ammunition to its campaign in Uttar Pradesh by including veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi, MP Varun Gandhi and fire-brand Vinay Katiyar into its team of star vote-catchers.

The three big names were missing from the party’s list of 40 campaigners, which includes union ministers Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra, Smriti Irani, Uma Bharti, Maneka Gandhi and Arun Jaitley.

Party sources said that these leaders would be utilised in the areas of their core strengths.

Former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi, who is part of the party’s “margdarshak mandal”, has been a prominent Brahmin face in Uttar Pradesh having represented Allahabad and Varanasi constituencies. He currently represents Kanpur in the Lok Sabha.

Varun Gandhi is an MP from Sultanpur and has remained sidelined in the party. He will campaign in the assembly constituencies in his area.

Vinay Katiyar, founder-president of Bajrang Dal, represents the Hindutva face. He ran into controversy recently over a sexist remark against Priyanka Gandhi. Katiyar claimed that there were many beautiful women in the BJP. Priyanka Gandhi had hit back against the BJP leader saying it reflected the mind-set. “If that’s all BJP sees in my colleagues who are each strong, brave and beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes the BJP’ mindset towards the better half of the population of India,” she had said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Arise & invest
    Domestic companies should play a key role in the revival of the investment cycle

    Arun Jaitley’s budget needs to spur investments and push growth in the industrial sector.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:Time to give back

In the byzantine dark alleyways of India’s secretive public finances ...

Susan Visvanathan

An ode to change

Industrialisation brings with it its own squalor and yet, the ...

Anil Dharker

Only words... and far away

A local newspaper in Jaipur interviewed some of the bright ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter