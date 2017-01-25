BJP’s divided house in Goa seeks Parrikar as saviour

Manohar Parrikar might have been handling the high profile defence portfolio, but he hasn’t lost sight of his home politics. He is often criticised for spending more time in Goa, than in Delhi. But the BJP leadership is unfazed and PM Narendra Modi has publicly hailed Parrikar for his leadership skills.



So much so that BJP president Amit Shah has made it clear that whoever becomes the chief minister if party returns to power, the government will run under the shadow of Parrikar, who has been described as a jewel in PM Modi’s cabinet. Parrikar, who had led the BJP to power in the last elections, remains the most popular political face in Goa despite being in Delhi for more than two years.



Goa is a tiny state with an assembly strength of only 40, but tourism hotspot has emerged as an investment hub on the national map. The state, however, has been marred by corruption, which has allowed a new entrant like Aam Aadmi Party to find its feet. The impact of demonetisation is another election issue, which has brought Goa Church in confrontation with the BJP. The Church had shown concern over the Centre’s push for going cashless saying the government has deviated from the social agenda.



But chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that minorities were with the BJP, which is contesting 36 seats and supporting two independents. He cited the inclusion of deputy CM Francis D’Souza as an indication of the fact that the minorities were with the BJP.



The Congress on the other hand, is looking to snatch back power banking on promises like ban on casinos and free petrol upto five litres per month to every college student. The party has been on a downswing since its defeat in the last assembly election.



The rise of the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa has made the contest lively. The party was the first to to launch a poll campaign and announce its chief ministerial candidate — former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes — in the state. AAP volunteers have been canvassing door-to-door for more than six months and Gomes has been attacking the ruling party in his aggressive campaign. Some internal surveys of the parties have predicted no clear winners leaving the room open for surprise results.



The saffron camp is a broken house with rebel RSS functionary Subhash Velingkar and his Goa Suraksha Manch determined to spoil BJP’s party. Velingkar is raising the emotive language issue by seeking promotion of Konkani and Marathi over English in the state. But local BJP leaders say that RSS is firmly with the BJP and Velingkar will not be able to inflict any electoral damage.



Ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has also broken ranks. The party is projecting its leader Sudin Dhavalikar as a chief ministerial candidate. The BJP and the MGP had contested as partners in 2012. The BJP had contested 28 seats and MGP 7. The two formed the government after winning 21 seats.



The victory in 2012 by the BJP was a result of anti-Congress sentiment and mining corruption. Then, the Church had spoken out against corruption.



This time, the race in the small state is open, and the victory margins thin making predictions even more difficult. But in the wake of the triangular contest, local BJP leaders want Parrikar to return as CM. The party hopes that the popularity of IITian-turned-politician will help it beat the prevailing anti-incumbency, but says a call on Parrikar’s next assignment will be taken after the assembly elections. The local BJP is upbeat about PM Modi’s first rally in the state on January 27 when it will release its manifesto. The BJP claims that it has fulfilled most of the promises made in 2012. But in Goa’s tourism-dependent economy, it remains to be seen how much of business was hit by note ban.



