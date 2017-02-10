Bill soon on bankruptcy issues in financial sector

Continuing with its economic reform push, the Narendra Modi government plans to enact a law to deal with bankruptcy issues in the financial sector and a bill might be introduced in parliament soon.



The government has, however, not yet taken any decision on the recommendation of the Chandrababu Naidu-led chief ministers panel to impose tax on cash withdrawal of more than Rs 50,000 from banks for promoting digital transactions, economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.



The government has already enacted a law that deals with insolvency issues in the corporate sector. However, there is still no legislation in place to address bankruptcy matters relating to banks, non-banking finance companies and mutual funds.



“So far as the financial sector entities are concerned, the finance minister has announced that the government will be introducing a bill for the resolution of financial firms. For which we have undertaken very extensive consultation and the bill is ready to be introduced,” Das said at an event organised by trade body Assocham.



Taking about the suggestions of the high-level on digital payments, Das said, “Some suggestions have come (on imposing tax on cash transactions). The government has not taken any decision on the recommendation of CM panel. The government will go through the report very carefully and take appropriate decision.” Naidu-led committee on digitisation has in its interim report suggested a cap on cash in all types of big-ticket transactions and a levy on cash deals beyond Rs 50,000 to discourage the use of physical currency.



Outlining the focus of the Union budget 2017-18, Das said, “Finding that right balance is very important. You find that right balance...by targeting sectors of the economy where you need to spend more and you target a certain level of debt to GDP ratio, that is the government of India’s borrowing or state’s borrowing should be this much by this year.”



Defending the deviation in the government’s fiscal deficit target, Das said, “So, although the NK Singh-led committee had recommended 3 per cent for the next three years, the government decided to adopt 3.2 per cent and this is very much within the agenda of fiscal prudence. With 3.2 per cent fiscal deficit target, the government will be able to reach 60 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio of the general government by 2023 as desired by the panel.”



Therefore, the government is very much within the fiscal path, he said. “You have utilised whatever opportunities are available within that fiscal path to spend more in sectors like infrastructure, health, education, rural development and agriculture,” he added.



