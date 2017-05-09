Bihar, J’khand surprise states in MF asset chart

As mutual funds (MFs) are gaining currency, investors are coming from the most unlikely places. Not only investors are from small towns, they come even from most under-developed states such as Jharkhand.



Investors from non-traditional areas in fact have helped the mutual fund industry to record an impressive growth of 37.09 per cent on all-India basis from Rs 13.55 lakh crore in March 2016 to Rs 18.58 lakh crore in March 2017. This is when traditional contributors have registered lower growth than all India-average.



Bihar and Jharkhand have surprised with over 50 per cent growth in assets in the past one-year. Assets under management of MFs in Jha­r­khand is Rs 10,749 crore. The same for MP is Rs 16,735 crore. In Bihar, it’s Rs 9,756.77 crore. Small states like HP, Sikkim and Tripura have also fared good with assets growth of around 100 per cent or even more thou­gh on a smaller base, an ana­lysis of data provided by Association of MFs in India (Amfi) for FY17 showed.



On the other hand, tradit­i­onal areas have se­en a low­er growth than all India average of 37.09 per ce­nt. In Maharashtra, it’s 35.93 per cent, Gujarat 33.41 per cent and Delhi 28.14. MF assets grew at faster than all-India growth rate in UP also at 42.71 per cent; it is 60.17 per cent in Assam and 59.59 per cent in Telengana.



Lakshadweep recorded 246.01 per cent growth; Sikkim 233.28 per cent; Andaman and Nicobar Islands 135.71 per cent; Tripura 106.06 per cent; HP 96.60 per cent, Meghalaya 92.89 per cent, Jharkhand 69.65 and Assam 60.17 per cent.



Assets have seen healthy growth in the N-E, though again on a smaller base – Tripura(106.06 per cent), Meghalaya(92.89 per cent), Assam(60.17 per ce­nt), Aru­nachal (48.83 per cent); Manipur(43.29 per cent); Nagaland(39.26 per cent) and Mizoram(21.41 per cent).



Awareness scheme by Amfi and MF houses and Sebi’s focus since 2012 on encouraging distributors re­a­ch beyond T15 have wo­r­ked well as the sector has be­en getting higher flo­ws from B15s. T15 refers to the top 15 geographical locatio­ns and B15 cities beyond them.



MF distributors have approached investors in smaller cities after Sebi’s decision in 2012 to allow fund houses to charge an additional 30 bps in the total expense ratio if new inflows from B15 to­wns are 30 per cent of gross new inflows in the scheme or 15 per cent of the average AUMs, whichever is higher. “Flows are coming from across the country, but B15 cities has seen good inflows due to aggressive pricing and attractive commission structure,” said an expert.



Bengal saw AUM growth of 36.18 per cent, investors in this state earlier suffered due to popularity of dubious investment schemes promising high returns.



On growth in Jharkhand, Bengal and MP, Rajiv Shastri, MD & CEO, Peerless MF, said, “ There is a change in investment behaviour in th­e­se states as well as B15 is because efforts have started bearing fruits. A lot more MF houses are opening branches and reaching out to investors there which has resulted in good response.” As per Amfi data, 17 per cent of the assets of the MF industry came from B15 locations as on March 31, 2017.



