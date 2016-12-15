Big petrol price hike on cards

should brace up for a steep increase in petrol and diesel prices as state-run oil companies are set to pass on the enhanced crude oil cost onto the people.



Fortnightly retail price revision is due on December 15 when state-owned oil marketing companies IOCL, HPCL and BPCL will decide price of petrol and diesel based on international product prices.



Petrol and diesel at present is being sold at Rs 66.10 and Rs 54.57 a litre, respectively, in the national capital.



The expected exponential increase in petrol and diesel prices, which some officials peg at Rs 6-7 per litre at retail outlets, is attributed to recent agreement between Opec and non-Opec crude producers like Russia to cut oil production by 1.8 million barrels per day (mbpd).



The proposed increase in fuel prices also marks the beginning of firming up of petroleum product prices in the country.



Given the prospect of global crude prices touching a high of $70 a barrel over the next few months, Indian consumers may have to reconcile to forking out more to meet their fuel needs. Global crude oil prices are already hovering around $55 a barrel mark.



With Indian basket of crude oil remaining above $50 a barrel in most part of this fortnight against an average of $44.5 a barrel in November, steep hike in retail price is imminent.



Several options seem to be doing rounds as the Narendra Modi government may not like to pass on the entire burden of enhanced crude bill onto to retail consumers at one go. Phased increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel may also be considered by the government while apportioning some of the enhanced crude bill on upstream companies.



Reduction in excise duty levied on petrol and diesel may also be considered by finance minister Arun Jaitley to partly absorb the crude price induced shock on the consumers ahead of the budget.



The government, that raised excise duty on the two petroleum products nine times in the past two years, may rescind the levy in a phased manner.



If the government decides against allowing OMCs to pass full cost of enhanced oil prices onto consumers, it would be a return to the administered pricing mechanism (APM) regime that existed earlier where the government decided by the retail prices of fuel.



The government deregulated petrol pricing in 2010 and diesel in 2014. Since then OMCs decide the quantum of change in retail pricing every fortnight.



The recent increase in crude prices and possible firming up in the next one year may reflect in Jaitley’s macro economic projections to be made as part of the budget proposals on February 1.



India imports 80 per cent of its oil needs and changes in pricing impacts country’s import bill.



The recent victory of Donald J Trump and possible firming up of the US dollar against the Indian rupee would also be factored in by Jaitley while determining the annual subsidy outgo on petroleum products.



India has benefited from low oil prices, which fell from a high of $115 a barrel in June 2014 to under $30 in February this year. This also helped the country.



