Big fight for Muslim vote as BJP hotheads play communal card

Just when the campaign juggernaut for the seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh starting on February 11 was on a roll, the Union home ministry made public the riot report card for the country. What drew the attention towards the crime statistics is the fact that Uttar Pradesh topped the states with the highest number of riot cases. Another statistics that will embarrass the Samajwadi Party government in Lucknow is the fact that the number of riots increased in Uttar Pradesh despite a reverse national trend.



Such statistics are routinely tabled in Parliament but the riot figures assume significance for communally-sensitive Uttar Pradesh. All political parties are accused of playing the communal card. A key element of the BJP campaign is the space given to the party’s hot-headed Hindutva torch bearers. The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are locked in a turf war to ensure that the Muslim vote is not split down the middle.



Uttar Pradesh saw 162 communal violence incidents in 2016 in which 29 people were killed and 488 injured. The state had seen 133 riots in 2014 and 155 in 2015. The cases have risen steadily as the state has been leading the dubious chart.



At the national level, the number of riots climbed down to 644 from 751 in 2015 and 703 in the year before that. The number of deaths in communal violence has also come down from 97 in 2015.



Western Uttar Pradesh is one of the most communally sensitive regions of the state which is also the breeding ground of riot politics. The BJP gained politically from the polarisation that took place following the Muzaffarnagar riots, with the results visible in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.



The party is looking to repeat its performance of 2014. It remains to be seen if the same magic can work again. The passage to the Lucknow crown goes through the electoral demography of western Uttar Pradesh which has 140 assembly constituencies. It is the region dominated by Jats and the Muslims.



All the political parties have concentrated their campaigns to woo voters on religious and caste lines. When the region goes to the polls in the first two phases on February 11 and 15, the divide between Jats and Muslims after the Muzaffarnagar riots can determine the outcome.



The challenge for the BJP will be to win Jat votes and for the Congress and Samajwadi Party combine, keeping the Muslim vote intact would be the primary task. For both the BJP and SP-Congress combine, it is a tough battle. Fighting for the Jat votes is Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) which is looking to win back its traditional vote bank which had drifted towards the BJP in 2014.



The Muslim voters will have to make a choice between Congress-SP and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The BSP has fielded around 50 Muslim candidates. UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed in an election rally on Tuesday that there is an apprehension that Mayawati might join hands with the BJP in a post-poll alliance. The buzz about the BSP supremo aligning with the BJP has gained ground. The two parties have been allies in the past but had a bitter break up over sharing of power. The SP has also fielded around 40 Muslim candidates in western UP, clearly signalling its target.



The BJP has fielded some candidates who were allegedly booked in Muzaffarnagar riot cases. MLA Sangeet Som is one such firebrand leader who courted controversy recently by showing videos of riots during his campaign trail. The Election Commission (EC) has taken note of the development.



Another riot-tainted BJP leader, Suresh Rana, is contesting from Thana Bhawan. He is known for his communally charged speeches. He was in the dock for claiming that he would ensure curfew from Deoband to Moradabad when he comes to power.



Despite facing flak for the communal speeches, Rana is one of the star campaigners of the BJP. He is campaigning extensively in the region to garner support for the BJP.



Another BJP hothead Yogi Adityanath is also touring aggressively in western Uttar Pradesh and he compared the situation in the Kairana town with Kashmir in the 1990s when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the Valley.



