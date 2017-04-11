LoginRegister
Bhel bags order from Railways for solar power plant

By PTI Apr 11 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
State-owned power equipment major Bhel today said it has bagged an order from Indian Railways for installing 2 MW roof-top solar photo voltaic systems at Diesel Locomotive Modernisation Works (DMW) in Patiala.

The contract agreement was signed between Bhel and Indian Railways Organisation for Alternate Fuels (IROAF).

It envisages design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of grid connected roof top solar photo voltaic power plant with all electrical and associated equipment including civil works, Bhel said.

It also includes operations and maintenance for 5 years. "Bhel has bagged one more order of 2 MW roof top SPV systems at Diesel Locomotive Modernisation Works (DMW), Patiala," the company said in a statement.

Bhel stock was trading at Rs 176.10, up 0.77 per cent, on BSE.

