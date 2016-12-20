Bhatkal, 4 others sentenced to death

Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and four others have been sentenced to death by a special NIA court in Hyderabad on Monday for carrying out bomb blasts in the city’s Dilsukhnagar area in 2013.



Along with Bhatkal, Zia-ur-Rehman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Tahaseen Akhtar and Aijaz Sheikh will go to gallows, if the sentence is upheld after the appeal in higher courts.



The trial court convicted all suspects on December 13 after the completion of final arguments on November 7. The NIA has claimed that the Dilsukhnagar blast was planned by Riyaz Bhatkal, founder of Indian Mujahideen. Riyaz is absconding. NIA had told the court that Riyaz Bhatkal led the group and arranged explosives. He deployed Asadullah Akhtar and Zia-ur-Rahman to collect explosives in Mangalore. He also transferred money to the two through illegal channels for procurement of explosives.



The probe agency claimed that Akhtar and Waqas arrived in Hyderabad with explosives and prepared two improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Tahseen Akhtar in Hyderabad assisted them for preparing IEDs. The group then arranged for two cycles on which IEDs were placed. The cycles were procured from Hyderabad.



After fitting the IEDs on February 21, 2013, the cycles were left in two separate places in Dilsukhnagar. The devices exploded killing 18 people in the busy marketplace.



One of the cycles was placed at Anand Tiffins near the Konark theatre and the other between Venkatadri Theatre and Dilsukhnagar bus stand.



The probe agency has established a money trail to fund the group. The funds were transferred from West Asia. The group had carried out a trial run at Abdullapurmet in Hyderabad by exploding a test bomb to ensure that they don’t falter on D-day.



All the suspects communicated with each other through internet as Yasin Bhatkal was extremely cautious of using mobile phones. The routes, hideouts and cash flows were discussed on the internet by using proxy servers to conceal identity.



Despite avoiding the use of phones, it was digital intelligence that led to Yasin Bhatkal’s arrest in Nepal.



Bhatkal was trailed by Indian agencies to the neighbouring country and a combination of human and electronic intelligence led to his arrest.



He was termed as one of the biggest catches for the Indian investigators, with some some even described his capture as India’s “Osama” moment.



It was his cell phone that led to his arrest by the officials of Research and Analysis Wing and Intelligence Bureau. He was brought to Raxaul on the Indian-Nepal border before being transferred to the jail for trial.



His identity was established through a DNA test, as Yasin Bhatkal was calm and composed in dealing with the investigators. He had given a slip to Indian authorities on three occasions earlier.



Bhatkal had been travelling extensively between the Gulf and Nepal. On an earlier occasion, a special task force of the Kolkata police arrested him in 2009 for carrying fake currency, but he managed to escape by jumping bail. Even in Nepal when the Indian investigators arrested him, he had remained calm. His involvement in series of bomb blasts led Indian agencies to announce a bounty of Rs 35 lakh on his head.



Bhatkal has also been held responsible for carrying out bomb blasts in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, said the agencies.



He was caught planting a bomb in Pune’s German bakery on CCTV.



