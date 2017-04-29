gizmo geek: A speaker with a bit of Lamborghini

There seems to be something of a trend of luxury carmakers turning their sights on tech products. In fact, in the past few months we have already featured a luxury sound system that combines the best from Bentley and Naim Audio, and a high-end phone from the Porsche stables that is a result of a collaboration between Huawei and Leica Cameras. Porsche Design, in fact, has just launched another high-end tech product, a 13.3-inch convertible Windows 10 laptop. (We promise to talk about that at a later date.) The focus this time around is another sound system, called ESAVOX and this one comes all the way from Italy, from the luxury carmaker Lamborghini.



Described variously as ‘jaw-dropping’ and ‘outrageous’, this is a luxury Bluetooth speaker dock is made of an original Lamborghini exhaust system. It is a result of an alliance between two Italian greats, Lamborghini, of course, and iXOOST, renowned for their high-quality Bluetooth speaker systems and out-of-the-box designs.



We can’t say this enough times: the ESAVOX is actually, really, truly made out of a part from an original Lamborghini car. The result is something that screams Lamborghini—the iconic exhaust system that is that is at the centre of the design is immediately identifiable. It even features a Lamborghini push button start. According to the architects of this incredible sound system, the ESAVOX has been made in the mould of an ‘extreme car’, with a ‘monocoque chassis in carbon Twill 245 3k, polymerised in autoclave at 6 bar, exhaust system with variable aperture to control pressure of the sub woofer, passive shock absorber system to dampen vibrations and tapered supports with variable height.’ Not impressed? Well, each part has also been handcrafted in Italy to exacting specifications.



The design, which comprises two adjacent hexagonal-shaped cabinets, can belt out 800 watts of power, with 6.1 virtual surround sound. For those interested in the specs, each cabinet packs a 6.5-inch full range and 8-inch woofer in carbon. A down-firing 15-inch subwoofer in neodymium and a couple of 1-inch tweeters in mylar in the exhaust unit complete the system. Apart from Bluetooth connectivity, it has analogue input and DSP 24-bit ADC/DAC output. Dimensions-wise, it measures 125 cm x 65 cm x 50 cm, and tips the scales at a hefty 53 kg. There are four colour options—Aldebaran Black, Atlas Orange, Evros Yellow and Mars Red.



The sound from the ESAVOX is, by all accounts, incredible. Which is hardly surprising given the two collaborators in question. But if you’re hankering to own a piece of this, it might help to know that the price tag is a cool $24,000 (over Rs 15 lakh), which can well buy you an entire car. Also, while Lamborghini doesn’t ship to India, it is possible to order the speaker off the iXOOST site, provided one is willing to cough up the $1,000 shipping fee. But then, if you’ve already set your heart on owning a piece of Lamborghini, that’s hardly going to stop you.



