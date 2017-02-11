Gizmo Geek: Smartphone with a dash of Porsche Elegance

Smartphone is likely not the first thing that comes to mind when you think ‘Porsche’. But here is an Android device might just be set to change that. As far as luxury products go, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 is no Vertu Signature Diamond or an iPhone Princess Plus, but the $1,500 price tag still carves a pretty decent hole in the pocket.



This limited-edition, all-black smartphone features the coming together of the respective craftsmanship brilliance of two well-known German giants—Porsche Design and Leica Cameras—while the nuts and bolts are, of course, Huawei’s. This model is, in fact, the luxed-up version of the Huawei Mate 9 Pro, which comes with Leica dual-lens camera, including a sensor exclusively for black-and-white photography, but more about that later.



The only thing inelegant about this smartphone is its mouthful of a name. The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 comes encased in a black, brushed aluminium unibody exterior, with a Gorilla Glass screen. The body features an ergonomic ‘True Curve Design’, which Porsche claims is ‘inspired by the natural shape of the human hand’. All we can add is that the all-black exterior and the soft, no-sharp-edges design is nothing short of stunning. As far as tech specs go, the display is 5.5-inch 2k curved AMOLED. The device is powered by an octa-core Huawei Kirin 960 processor. There is 6 GB of RAM and a very impressive 250 GB of storage, and runs Android 7 (Nougat).



But where the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 shines is—no surprises—the camera, thanks to a second-generation Leica Dual Camera, with Leica’s Summarit lenses. There two sensors—the 12 MP RBG one that makes the colours pop, and the 20 MP monochrome one that captures the finer details—resulting in stunning photography. Hybrid zoom, advanced autofocus, optical image stabilisation, bokeh capabilities, low-light shooting modes and more hammer yet another nail into the coffin of standalone cameras. Of course, it can shoot 4k video as well. An 8 MP front camera—also known as the “selfie camera”—rounds up the photography features.



The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 comes with a custom leather case that flips partly open to give you important information from the screen at a glance. Its dark, delicious looks, with the enviable camera, top-of-the-line CPU, the latest version of Android, oodles of storage for music, photos and videos, generous RAM and dual-SIM capability add up to an all-round high-performing smartphone.



Finally, it comes with a robust 4,000 mAh battery that promises a two-day battery life. Its super-fast charging capabilities can take the charge up to almost 60 per cent in just 30 minutes or provide a full day’s charge in 20 minutes.



Inside the box you also find a Porsche Design premium stereo headset for your music-listening and video-watching pleasure, USB-C cable and two charger plugs compatible with UK and EU plug points. The handset is exclusively sold at Harrods in London or can be ordered online, shipping only to the UK and EU.



