Gizmo Geek: Photo frame reinvented

Raise your hand if you — or someone you know — has owned one of those ghastly digital photo frames. While they are great in theory, they do undeniably de-class your entire décor. But no more. The ugly-duckling digital picture frames of yore have now emerged into their swan avatar. If you have the cash to lay out, of course.



The Memento Smart Frame was born of a Kickstarter campaign to rescue the digital photo frame from its impending obscurity and turn it into an elegant living room accessory. Providing a close-to-4k resolution and promising ‘7 million indistinguishable pixels’, this frame can add a touch of class to any room. With screen sizes of 25 or 35 inches, an option of black, brown, silver, auburn and walnut for the frames, and a sturdy wall mount, it looks, for all intents and purposes like an empty picture frame — till you turn it on.



Its built-in memory can house about 3,000 photos and display them in eye-popping high-definition wonder. The ambient light sensor on the device adjusts display brightness depending on the lighting in the room, and can automatically turn off when room lights are switched off. It is also supposed to adjust the lighting in the photos to make each picture look better. The Memento Smart Frame is WiFi-enabled and must be set up and controlled by a smartphone or computer app.



At $900 for the 35-inch model ($1000 if you want a colour other than black; $600–700 for the 25-incher), it would be disappointing if it didn’t come with cable-hiding options. Indeed, you can get an optional $80 flat-wire cable that can go around corners and be painted over to become virtually invisible. They ship to India via Fedex for an extra $300.



The Meural Canvas takes the digital photo frame beyond personal photography. Beautifully crafted with a designer wooden frame and an anti-glare matte display, it delivers curated art from galleries around the world as well as professional photographs right in to your living room. With access to over 30,000 images from spaces like the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and Louvre in Paris, works of the masters like Van Gogh, Monet, Cézanne, Munch and Botticelli, as well as contemporary art, online collections such as Sedition, Sketchbook Project and Retronaut, and more, you can get curated playlists or create your own collections.



The Meural Canvas has a 27-inch, full HD display, and comes with 8 GB internal storage and ambient light sensor. WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity allow you to add and manage your art collection via Android and iOS apps. It also has gesture-control support, which lets you browse your collection with the wave of a hand. An online personal dashboard can be accessed from any browser. The Meural starts at $600, exclusive of customs duties and taxes, and ships internationally. Small price to pay to have the world’s art museums in your living room.



