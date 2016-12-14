BFSI sector to add 2 lakh jobs in FY 17

Banking and Financial Services sector is expected to add around two lakh jobs in 2016-17 as demonetisation significantly opens up the formal financial sector. Banking, e-wallets and fintech companies will account for the larger chunk of hiring.



According to Teamlease, the BFSI sector has been adding around 1.6 lakh jobs every year for the past two years. But this year, it might recruit close to two lakh people.



E-wallets and Fintech companies will see a three to five fold business growth henceforth, there will be an increased demand for manpower to fill the industry’s need. “These companies will be creating thousands of new jobs and many of the leading players have already announced big plans on hiring. As more and more merchants adopt e-wallets, the companies will have to meet the requirement of manpower to educate them as well as market the products,’ said Ajay Shah -- Business Head, BFSI, TeamLease Services.



Apart from the existing e-wallet and fintech players, the new players who will enter the sector following the growing interest, too will contribute to hiring. Roles such as product development will be sought after. Also, a lot of top talent will also be required to drive the growth.



Though banks are temporarily paralysed in terms of hiring due to the focus on managing customers and currency, going ahead the sector will require more people as they mobilise the increased deposits for lending purposes. Post demonetisation, banks expect the deposits to go up. Banks will have to pay interest for the money in savings accounts and this will force them to increase lending.



“People also have used the old notes for repayment and pre-payment of existing loans, making more money available for lending purposes. Lower interest rates and lesser burden of non-performing assets will encourage higher lending and give a fillip to job creation by the BFSI sector,” Shah said.



As the year progresses, real estate is expected to lose its sheen as the preferred investment option and will give way to equities. Digital money will give rise to retail & HNI investors in Equity markets making 2017 a good year for not for banking but the entire the gamut of financial services. Financial research and broking firms will also look at scaling their teams significantly.



While banks will scale up their existing job profiles, new profiles also will be added. Some of the top banks like ICICI, Axis and HDFC are scaling up their digital banking initiatives and some of them have already announced plans to hire more for this purpose. “The year will present a huge opportunity for entry level talent (0-3 year experience). Consumer banking, digital marketing and digital banking will be the most sought after profiles,” Shah added.



There could also be some spillover of jobs from the previous year, when the newly formed small banks and payment banks have been hiring in large numbers.



