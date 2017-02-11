Fifth Columnist : High commands are passé

There was a time, in the reasonably distant past, or more specifically the 1950s, when India’s first prime minister thought it beneath his dignity to campaign for assembly elections.



Such was Jawaharlal Nehru’s immense popularity and so widespread was peoples’ affections for him that assembly elections were best left to powerful Congress satraps, who managed to handle things in their bailiwick with consummate ease – Govind Ballabh Pant in UP, KB Sahay and others in Bihar, Bidhan Chandra Roy in Bengal, Pratap Singh Kairon in Punjab and others who saw no good reason for the prime minister of the country to come campaigning for what were purely local elections, aimed to put into place a local government. Nehru remains the only Indian prime minister never to have campaigned in an assembly election.



But even Nehru could have not visualised the scene some six decades down the line. Then the Congress ruled the Centre and the states and there was never any question of another party being in the reckoning, save a cackle of Right and Left wingers, who used the Parliament to make their point, but not very much else by way of electoral politics.



Unquestionably, the India of the 1950s was not as federal in spirit as the India of 2017. One of the primary reasons for the decline of the Congress in the last six decades has been the party’s inability to develop powerful state-level satraps, with a definite bias against grass root leaders. By their very definition, grass root leaders can hardly expected to be yes men and the party needed only yes men. Such time-servers will agree to everything that the high command says - except that they cannot win elections for the party. And thereby hangs a tale.



Slowly but steadily, mass leaders in the Congress were eased out or left on their volition to set up their own parties and splinters or join whatever political formation gave them the opportunity.



So while the preponderance of one family remained paramount in India’s oldest political party, the damage done at the base level could never be calculated, until the ultimate slide in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when the grand old party touched rock bottom with 40 odd Lok Sabha seats.



The underlying theme of any federal polity is the presence of strong leaders in the states, who are also the local face of the national party, as it existed in Nehru’s era.



A significant part of the RSS strategy, particularly since the 1970s, was to cultivate state-level leaders. Youth activists were picked up from universities, those with talent made to contest elections, which in turn paved their way for urban body elections and then assembly and Lok Sabha polls. It is no surprise therefore that most, if not all BJP leaders today, have their backgrounds in the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP.



The BJP’s huge triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was as much a Narendra Modi wave as the role played by powerful BJP chief ministers in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and elsewhere, which has somehow been underplayed.



In a country of India’s size - which is not even a sub-continent but a continent - it is a given that it cannot be run from Delhi alone either by a single entity or even a cabal of entities. The need of powerful state leaders therefore becomes a priori. The most eloquent proof of this thesis lies in the rise of strong regional parties in the country in the last couple of decades, which have filled in the vacant political space left behind by a Congress in decline. It is for instance, much easier to beat the Congress politically than to take on regional political parties, as Modi may soon realise.



Regional parties are focused in their respective spheres of influence, are accessible and remain closely connected to the local people. No surprise then that a vast swathe of the country – certainly some of its biggest states like UP, Bihar, Bengal, Odisha and Tamil Nadu - are ruled by regional formations with little or no presence of so-called national parties.



A cursory look at the ongoing elections would demonstrate that the prime minister is addressing dozens of rallies in UP and the four other states, which are poll-bound. That the BJP does not have a powerful leader in UP is going to show in the assembly election. The saffron rise to power in India’s most crucial political state back in the 1990s was fashioned by an OBC leader Kalyan Singh. Since then, the BJP has not had a local leader of such a standing who could influence the course of a political battle.



Again, in the rise of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, there is evidence that regional parties, which reflect local aspirations, have a better chance of success than a national party.



The BJP’s multi-pronged rise to power was in a great measure abetted by regional parties, who had been bought up on a diet of anti-Congressism. The alliance with regional parties – best reflected in Vajpayee’s NDA rainbow coalition – paid good dividends. It is this that the Congress strategists are now looking to cash-in on. The Congress-SP joint front in UP is this experiment in reverse.



