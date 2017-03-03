Betting big on bespoke apparels

For over three decades now they have carved a niche in exclusive fashion statement amongst the rich and the famous, stitching all uniquely designed shirts for India’s top industrialists, lawyers, Bollywood actor, among others. And now Camessi, an arm of Spell Fashion Pvt Ltd, which has the same promoters as Reliance Chemotex, the BSE listed $50 million premium textile yarns company, is betting big on the growth of bespoke shirts and trousers market in the country.



“The bespoke shirt market is at present small but has the potential to grow exponentially over the next few years. We were originally in a market that was catered to by our local darzis (tailors). We then went on to become a mass produced ready-to-wear market. With customers now becoming more discerning and wanting their shirts and trousers to fit as per their individual requirements, the potential for growth in this bespoke sector looks promising. People now want a more personalised experience and we expect this market to double over the next few years. Old school is now back,” said Sanjiv Shroff, director, Camessi. It has had a growth of 10 per cent in the last year and has projected a 15 per cent growth for the next year.



Camessi has built a loyal and high-end customer base across India and the world, including India’s top industrialists, lawyers, Bollywood actors, all who have a passion for excellent quality and fit. Shroff however refused to identify their customers and only said that nearly 98 per cent of its customers are repeat customers. A Camessi bespoke shirt is the sum effort of best quality natural fabrics in cottons, silks and blends from Italy and Switzerland. The Client gets to choose from over 1,500 fabric swatches and a similar number of design samples which are updated every quarter. Shirts are customised through an endless array of collars, cuffs and fits, and hand-embroidered monogramming. Camessi’s trouser differs from their shirts in that it is a completely handmade product, to the extent that the only machine sewn entities are the main seams of the trouser. Bespoke clients are consulted on their personal lifestyle requirements so that each shirt is better able to complement their environment.



“We produce only 2500 shirts and 30 trousers per month and have no intention of increasing this number substantially. We endeavor to remain a niche manufacturer of extremely high quality. We have just introduced our bespoke trousers and all of them are handmade,” said Shroff. Interestingly, the bespoke shirts are priced between Rs 6,500 and Rs 52,000 while the bespoke trousers from Camessi’s stable are priced between Rs 12,000 and to Rs 85,000.



Shroff said, “It is said that the man and his clothes are cut from the same cloth. At Camessi, we bring that saying to life. Our philosophy is simple: we believe clothes are an extension of the wearer’s personality and we strive to bring to light the finer aspects of that personality in our products. Our goal is to create the perfect ensemble for the discerning urban man. The quality of our materials, our supreme attention to detail, the finesse of our handiwork and the flawlessness of our fit are all instrumental in creating an impeccable masterpiece of clothing, one that instantly reserves a place of pride in your wardrobe.”



For now, the company is focusing only on men’s line and there is no plan at this point in time to get into women products. Significantly, the company employs only women from the neighboring villages to create these shirts. At present, they have employed nearly 100 women from 12-14 villages around Udaipur in the age bracket of 22-30 years. These women are extensively trained for 8 months and carefully mentored before they start working for the brand. The intention behind this is to create women empowerment, he said.



At present it has only one factory at Udaipur but its bespoke consultancy service is available in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad. It is expanding to other cities as well.



