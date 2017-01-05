LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Bengal FM Mitra stages walkout

By FC Bureau Jan 04 2017 , New Delhi/Kolkata

Tags: News

Claims there’s financial emergency in country

An all out war has broken between the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra staged an angry walkout from a pre-Budget meeting in the capital on Wednesday, saying there was ‘financial emergency’ and ‘political environment of fear’ in the country. This is a clear indication that the Trinamul Congress leadership has decided to go all out against the Modi government.

Trinamul Congress MPs also took out a protest march to the Prime Minister’s residence and were detained midway and party activists hit the streets in different parts of Bengal protesting against the arrest of party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay by CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund case, Mitra had landed in Delhi to attend the two-day meeting of the GST Council chaired by the Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. However on Wednesday, a day after party MP Bandyopadhyay’s arrest, Mitra staged angry walk-out on ground that the Union Budget had become a "meaningless" exercise after Prime minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on new year's eve, made announcements similar to a Budget presentation.

Interestingly, before walking out, Mitra had aired the state’s expectations from the Union budget Trinamool Congress, he said, is demonstrating against "the political emergency that seems to have happened at every nook and corner on every matter." Currency demonetiation has led to closure of small industries and left hundreds jobless across the country, including the BJP-ruled states, he said.

"There is a financial emergency that is not being talked about. Even the data that the finance minister gave on his receiving taxes, none of the media got the facts as he gave it from April to end of November, not after November 8," he said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Yes, we can!
    Can India catapult itself among the top three scientific and technology powers?

    Prime minister Narendra Modi has set 2030 as deadline to achieve this rare feat.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:Of fillips and flops

Capricious laws, overzealous officials and bureaucratese flip flops marked the ...

Susan Visvanathan

Been to Kochi Biennale?

The biennale in Kochi, Kerala, in it’s third viewing now, ...

Ananda Majumdar

A reality check in UP

It is interesting to watch Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter