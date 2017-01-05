Bengal FM Mitra stages walkout

An all out war has broken between the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra staged an angry walkout from a pre-Budget meeting in the capital on Wednesday, saying there was ‘financial emergency’ and ‘political environment of fear’ in the country. This is a clear indication that the Trinamul Congress leadership has decided to go all out against the Modi government.



Trinamul Congress MPs also took out a protest march to the Prime Minister’s residence and were detained midway and party activists hit the streets in different parts of Bengal protesting against the arrest of party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay by CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund case, Mitra had landed in Delhi to attend the two-day meeting of the GST Council chaired by the Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. However on Wednesday, a day after party MP Bandyopadhyay’s arrest, Mitra staged angry walk-out on ground that the Union Budget had become a "meaningless" exercise after Prime minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on new year's eve, made announcements similar to a Budget presentation.



Interestingly, before walking out, Mitra had aired the state’s expectations from the Union budget Trinamool Congress, he said, is demonstrating against "the political emergency that seems to have happened at every nook and corner on every matter." Currency demonetiation has led to closure of small industries and left hundreds jobless across the country, including the BJP-ruled states, he said.



"There is a financial emergency that is not being talked about. Even the data that the finance minister gave on his receiving taxes, none of the media got the facts as he gave it from April to end of November, not after November 8," he said.



