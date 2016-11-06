Benelli to bring in 5 new bikes over next 6 months

Buoyed with the rising demand for its high end premium motorcycles, DSK Motowheels, which assembles and sells Italian super sportsbike legendary marquee brand Benelli, is bringing in five new bikes over the next six months to take on market leader Harley Davidson in Asia’s third biggest economy.After being unveiled at the EICMA 2015 in Italy, the Benelli TRK 502 is now headed for India. It is its first adventure tourer motorcycle for the Indian two-wheeler market and it is estimated to cost about Rs 5 to Rs 5.5 lakh. What works in favour of the upcoming motorcycle is the lack of options in the adventure tourer segment in the country as after the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the next cheapest offering is the Kawasaki Versys 650 and then the Triumph Tiger range starts north of Rs 10 lakh.Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler would be priced below the current Benelli TNT600i and the TNT600GT. Once launched, the Benelli Leoncino is expected to be priced between Rs 4.75 - Rs 5 lakh.The third bike is Benelli 750 Desiree Street Naked, and the Beneli TNT 135 Mini Bike would be fourth bike. The fifth racing bike is Beneli 302R, a sports-faired bike.“We want to aggressively tap the growing high-end market and volume bike market in India by bringing in at least five new Benelli models over the next six months. Our new Beneli TNT 135 Mini Bike will target the volume market,” Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels says.He says there is a huge demand for high-end bikes in the 250-1,000 cc range in the country. “Last financial year, this segment grew at a whopping 50 per cent to 15,000 units in fiscal 2016, up from 10,000 units sold in the previous fiscal,” Kulkarni says.He explains 80-85 per cent of the market comprises of 250-600 cc bikes. “With demand for these bikes, we are expecting this market to grow at 35-40 per cent this financial year 2016-17,” he says.The Pune-based premium motorcycle player, which has collaboration with Italy's superbike maker Benelli, has Rs 120-crore manufacturing factory at Talegaon near Pune with an installed capacity of 50,000 units per annum.The company, which started selling Benelli bikes in March 2015, sold 4,000 units last financial year. The company, which also has a tie up with the Korean luxury superbike giant Hyosung for assembling and selling in the country since 2012, sold 1,600 units as Benelli brand has cannibalised some of its models.The company sells seven Benelli models, including TNT 25, a 250 cc bike, two 600cc models, one 898cc bike TNT R and TNT R Gold, priced between Rs 1.85 lakh and Rs 12.38 lakh at showroom in Pune.It currently sells five Hyosung superbikes, ranging between 250cc and 700cc, comprising of super-sports and cruiser bikes priced between Rs 3.04 lakh and Rs 6.86 lakh at Pune showroom."Together, we plan to sell around 5,500 bikes this year. The imported superbikes market is estimated to grow to around 15,000-20,000 units this year," Kulkarni hopes.