Benami properties next on target, realtors jittery

After flushing old high denomination notes out of the system, prime minister Modi will expand his anti-corruption drive by targeting benami properties, which is real estate purchased in someone else’s name. Unlike the sudden blow on currency, the prime minister has dropped ample hints that the opaque real estate sector is next on his radar.



Experts have argued that the bulk of India’s non-taxed income finds its way into properties. People park their money in housing not purchased in their name.



Tax officials confirm that the talk about benami properties is not a hollow threat, as the government is preparing to scan the transactions to nail real estate bought from unaccounted money.



Despite apprehensions that the cash scarcity will continue to hit people even next month because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been slow in refurbishing banks with new currency, the government has decided to go ahead with a second round of crackdown.



Experts have argued that demonetisation alone would not curb generation of black money, unless complemented by action against benami properties. The government has decided to walk the talk and send a clear message that when it comes to dealing with slush funds, there is no escape route. Officials admit that the road to identify benami properties is bumpy in the absence of proper records, particularly in states.



Modi made it clear on Sunday that any retreat from the anti-corruption drive was not on his mind.



A tough legislation, Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act 2016, has been enacted by the government. It contains stringent punishments for benami property holders. This is the amended Act, which was first legislated in 1988. Violators can be punished with up to 7 years of jail and a fine of up to 25 per cent of the fair market value of the property.



The government can seize any property bought in someone else’s name. Modi also said the government can bring a new law or find tune the existing legislation.



Experts believe tracking these transactions would be a huge challenge and it is not certain that tax officials are ready to go for the hunt in terms of infrastructure nee­d­ed to catch culprits. A positive fallout of it would, however, be cleaning up of the realty sector, which has been marred by slow down.



Realty prices have cra­sh­ed and the sector nee­ds reforms to pick up momentum. Housing for all is one of the main poll promises of the Modi government and towards that end, it’s vit­al for the sector to get into order.



Going after benami properties can help accelerate the pace of plan, said Anuj Puri, chairman of Jones Lang LaSalle India. “When titles are clear and transactions transparent, the confidence of lenders increases, so we will see a pickup in lending to buyers,” he said. “This will increase the supply of residential real estate.”



