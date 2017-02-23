LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Be judicious in cash withdrawals: FinMin

By FC Bureau Feb 23 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Obliquely admitting that remonetisation is far from satisfactory, the finance ministry on Wednesday appealed against overdrawing from ATMs. Economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das (in pic) also ruled out reintroducing scrapped Rs 1,000 notes.

"Complaints of cash out in ATMs being addressed. Request everyone to draw the cash they actually require. Overdrawal by some deprives others," he tweeted. "Enough cash available. Logistics issues of reloading ATMs more frequently being addressed," Das said.

The economic affairs secretary said the focus is on increasing production and supply of Rs 500 and lower denomination notes, wh­ile complaints of cash shortage are being looked into.

"No plans to introduce Rs 1,000 notes. Focus is on production and supply of Rs 500 and lower denomination notes," he said in another tweet.

The RBI has introduced a new Rs 500 note to replace the old stock but it has not printed a new Rs 1000 note.

The central bank has instead issued a higher-denomination Rs 2,000 note. But the given the big gap between Rs 2000 and the next highest denomination currency of Rs 500, it was expected that the RBI might issue a new Rs 1000 note.

But Das has now ruled out this possibility. Last week, finance minister Arun Jaitley had said the remonetisation was “almost normal” now and RBI was monitoring the supply on a daily basis.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had announced demo­n­etisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8, triggering a severe cash cr­unch that still lingers. It has caused a lot of pain to common people in the short term while its long-term ben­efits remain uncertain, say analysts.

To soothe the pain, the government has launched schemes to give away cash to promote digital transactions besides other incentives.

Meanwhile, in its APAC economic snapshots, S&P also said the fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent for FY18 announced in budget is “reasonably ambitious”.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Ray of hope
    Going solar is the need of the hour, but ‘going desi’ is equally important too

    Narendra Modi government’s decision on Wednesday to set up 50 solar parks with 500mw each and double the targeted solar power capacity to 40,000mw i

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: Interesting times

Russia’s ultra nationalist supreme leader, the all powerful Vladimir Putin ...

Susan Visvanathan

The problem called JNU

Reservation is a word that some administrators and intellectuals find ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

That divine mosaic of art and science

Our old, inborn fancy to present complex explanations as a ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter