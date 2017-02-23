Be judicious in cash withdrawals: FinMin

Obliquely admitting that remonetisation is far from satisfactory, the finance ministry on Wednesday appealed against overdrawing from ATMs. Economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das (in pic) also ruled out reintroducing scrapped Rs 1,000 notes.



"Complaints of cash out in ATMs being addressed. Request everyone to draw the cash they actually require. Overdrawal by some deprives others," he tweeted. "Enough cash available. Logistics issues of reloading ATMs more frequently being addressed," Das said.



The economic affairs secretary said the focus is on increasing production and supply of Rs 500 and lower denomination notes, wh­ile complaints of cash shortage are being looked into.



"No plans to introduce Rs 1,000 notes. Focus is on production and supply of Rs 500 and lower denomination notes," he said in another tweet.



The RBI has introduced a new Rs 500 note to replace the old stock but it has not printed a new Rs 1000 note.



The central bank has instead issued a higher-denomination Rs 2,000 note. But the given the big gap between Rs 2000 and the next highest denomination currency of Rs 500, it was expected that the RBI might issue a new Rs 1000 note.



But Das has now ruled out this possibility. Last week, finance minister Arun Jaitley had said the remonetisation was “almost normal” now and RBI was monitoring the supply on a daily basis.



Prime minister Narendra Modi had announced demo­n­etisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8, triggering a severe cash cr­unch that still lingers. It has caused a lot of pain to common people in the short term while its long-term ben­efits remain uncertain, say analysts.



To soothe the pain, the government has launched schemes to give away cash to promote digital transactions besides other incentives.



Meanwhile, in its APAC economic snapshots, S&P also said the fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent for FY18 announced in budget is “reasonably ambitious”.



