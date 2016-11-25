Diplomatic enclave: Trump’s strong signals

US President Donald Trump has provided the first indications of his policies, which have added to the global uncertainties brought about by the political transition in the US. Trump listed his plans for his first day in office: withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the trade deal backed by President Barack Obama and secondly, to order investigations into immigration and visa abuses.



The second of his priorities is of concern to India since it is Indian expatriates and Indian IT companies who are the main beneficiaries of the short-term visa or H1B visa scheme. Trump was critical of the visa scheme during the campaign and may trim the H1B allocations. It is, however, Washington’s withdrawal from the TPP that has sent the strongest signals to Asia. At the same time, the Trump-Putin telephone conversation has significant implications for Europe and West Asia. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of making joint efforts to normalise relations and work towards “constructive cooperation”. They also talked about Syria and the need to work together against international terrorism and extremism.



Normalising ties between the US and Russia would have an impact on Europe, but it could lead to easing of sanctions against Moscow that were imposed after the Ukraine crisis. It could result in ending the stalemate in the Syria conflict when the main objective would be to deal with extremist forces in the region rather than deposing Syrian President Bashar al Assad. The change in the American stance could lead to some adjustments in regional political dynamics in West Asia between the countries ranged against and for the Assad regime.



Trump’s disdain for the 12-nation TPP indicates that the American pivot to Asia policy is dead, so is its contain China strategy. The regional trade deal was meant to reinforce American presence and leadership in Asia. That the TPP was part of the American pivot to Asia was evident in China’s exclusion from the major trading grouping in the region. Trump plans to negotiate bilateral trade agreements that would focus on his‘America First’ agenda of “bringing jobs and industries back to the US shores”. Ironically, as Trump attempts to create a more isolationist US, China, which is still a protected economy, is set to replace it as the biggest advocate of globalisation.



As TPP flounders, it is the China that is looking to move into the leadership space in Asia’s trade networks. Developed economies are encountering domestic anti-globalisation sentiments but the developing countries want to keep markets open. The 21-country Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held recently in Peru reaffirmed its commitment to keep their markets open and fight all forms of protectionism. Beijing-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is now looking more attractive to a number of countries. Peru and Chile have shown an interest in becoming part of RCEP. The RCEP does not include the US and Canada and has less contentious issues on labour standards than the TPP.



China has been increasing its investment, trade and strategic influence in Asia with its Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and One Belt, One Road initiative. The Road-Belt initiative is encompassing new regions beyond its traditional area of influence, particularly in South Asia with its huge infrastructure projects in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bangladesh. Malaysia and Philippines have also been wooed by major assistance and infrastructure projects during their leaders’ recent visits to Beijing.



Washington’s withdrawal would require New Delhi to make adjustments to its own policies, such as tone down its focus on the South China Sea as Washington loses interest and concentrates on America First. For Trump it is trade and economics, which is of greater importance. His China focus would be on trade issues rather than issues like the South China Sea. He has spoken of labelling China as a currency manipulator and imposing new tariffs against Chinese goods. With China propping up the Yuan in recent months, it is likely that Trump and the Chinese leaders would try to arrive at a satisfactory trade deal on a bilateral basis, even though the process may go through several upheavals.



Indo-US ties have matured in the past decade; prime minister Narendra Modi had forged a warm equation with President Obama. New Delhi would want to maintain a similar ease in the relationship with Washington. Modi was among the first few foreign leaders to speak to Trump and congratulate him on his election. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar travelled to Washington to meet the outgoing administration and Trump’s team. As he said on his return, “There will be change in terms of engagement of the US with the world.”



Washington’s decreasing interest in Asia and a change in US-China relations would herald some adjustments in the region. India would face new challenges as the uncertainties of an evolving global order play out.



