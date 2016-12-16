Diplomatic enclave: Fill the bilateral gaps

Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s short visit ends the gap in India-Indonesia high-level engagement that had built up in the past two years since the change in government in both countries. The gap had resulted in a slow down in the implementation of bilateral agreements.



President Widodo (popularly known as ‘Jokowi’) and prime minister Narendra Modi had resounding victories in 2014 bringing a change in their countries’ development priorities. Jokowi was hailed as the new star on the Asian horizon when he took over in the first transfer of power from one directly elected president to another in Indonesia. The two newly elected leaders had many similarities and there were expectations that they would reach out to each other.



Jokowi is a dynamic leader credited with the urban revival of Solo town in central Java when he was its mayor. He rebuilt Solo into a smart city with broad boulevards, efficient public transport, improved the traditional markets and obtaining a UNESCO World Heritage City tag. He brought a similar energy to the administration of Jakarta and implementing transparent e-governance in the city when he became governor of Jakarta in 2012.



Modi laid emphasis on his ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy while Jokowi talked about re-inventing Indonesia into an international maritime power. India and Indonesia share a maritime border along the Andaman Sea. Though Modi set a hectic pace on foreign policy, Indonesia did not feature as an integral part of the neighbourhood policy. The two leaders met in Myanmar at the time of the 25th Asean summit, but Modi chose not to attend the commemorative function for the 60th anniversary of the Afro-Asian Conference held in Indonesia in April 2015.



India and Indonesia have many similarities; they are often characterised as natural partners but the political ties have not achieved the depth that two friendly maritime neighbours should have. Indonesia stretches between the Indian and the Pacific oceans; its focus has been mainly towards its north and east towards the Pacific Ocean. Indonesia will be the biggest beneficiary of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative in Southeast Asia, while its other major investors are Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. India’s engagement with Indonesia has been primarily through Asean. Indonesia does not figure as a key point in India’s Act East policy, which seems to pivot on Japan, Vietnam and Australia in the recent years.



In the past decade there has been recognition of the potential for cooperation between the two countries. Indonesia’s size and proximity, its historical and cultural ties, economic interaction should raise its profile in India’s bilateral relations. A number of high level exchanges since 2000 resulted in establishing a strategic partnership in 2005 and an agreement to strengthen the strategic partnership in 2013. The UPA government set up an Eminent Persons Group to draft a Vision 2025 document for enhancing bilateral relations.



India’s trade and investment in Indonesia have increased in the past decade, mainly due to the interest of the private sector. Indonesia is India’s the largest export market in Asean and foreign investment destination in the region while India is Indonesia’s fourth largest trade partner. Trade between the two countries was $16 billion last year, while Indian investment in Indonesia was to the tune of $15 billion till 2016, primarily in infrastructure, power, textile, steel and consumer goods. India is the largest buyer of palm oil from Indonesia.



President Jokowi’s visit to India should provide the much needed boost to bilateral relations. The extensive discussions between Modi and Jokowi were productive with the two leaders agreeing to hold annual summits. They also agreed to prioritise their defence and security cooperation. India and Indonesia have been holding joint naval exercises in 1991 and coordinated patrols in the Andaman Sea since 2002.



Indonesia is a widely spread archipelago of 13,500 islands and lies next to the one of the world’s busiest shipping routes through the Malacca Straits, but had not focused on its maritime advantages. Indonesia is now laying greater emphasis on developing the country’s maritime economy under its Global Maritime Fulcrum policy. India and Indonesia agreed on a joint statement on maritime cooperation that would seek to ensure the safety and security of sea lanes, for disaster response and environmental protection. Their cooperation would also extend to combating terrorism, organised crime, drugs and human trafficking.



The two sides have charted a plan of action for the next year that involves a meeting of the joint commission, the defence ministers dialogue, a meeting of the joint defence cooperation committee and a meeting of the trade ministers forum. In its report the Eminent Persons Group has suggested that the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation agreement that has been stalled since 2011 should be restarted at an early date. An India-Indonesia partnership requires sustained efforts to make it a truly strategic partnership.



