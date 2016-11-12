Close-In: Losing grip

The first Test match in Rajkot between England and India was quite a historic event. The Chief Minister of Gujarat, V. Rupani, an ardent cricket fan who studied in Rajkot felicitated all the living Saurashtra Test cricketers. It was truly an emotional moment being honoured along with Salim Durrani, Karsan Ghavri, Dilip Doshi, Dhiraj Parsana and the young present lot of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat. Each one had a tale of their own.



The great Salim Durrani regaled us with stories of his mystery deliveries in the West Indies in 1971, when he got the great Garfield Sobers and Clive Lloyd out to give India its first Test and series win against the mighty giants of world cricket. He went on to tell us of his debut many years ago for Saurashtra. He was in X standard when he played against Gujarat. As a school boy, he went on to make a century on debut. An unbelievable task when we compare it to the modern times. Karsan Ghavri, the handsome cricket star of the 70s who was born and brought up in Rajkot, was naturally the Chief Minister’s favourite. They both studied together at the Virani High school and they did not let me forget how their school beat us in the finals of the Hill Shield School Tournament. The light banter and teasing shows how wonderful the sport of cricket is to have a well known politician and a cricketer remember their old days through it.



Dhiraj Parsana was the curator of the wicket in Rajkot and naturally in demand for us to get an idea about it. He said that although they have removed a fair bit of the grass, the wicket would be good for a 5-days Test match. It has shown that runs are in plenty if a batsman plays sensibly rather than rash as apart from a few awkward deliveries the wicket played rather well.



England fortunately for them won the toss and the ragged close-in fielding by India and dropping a few catches gave their new debutant Haseeb Hameed and their Captain Alaistar Cook a bit of a relief. The first opportunity of the now famous DRS did materialise when Cook was struck on the pads on a Ravindra Jadeja delivery. He did ask his young opening partner about a possible review. Both of them decided not to go ahead and the replays later did show that Cook was not out. This brings us to an interesting issue and perspective regarding the introduction of this new technology. A player will need to be very astute in asking for a review as a team has only two challenges. In an individual sport only the reviewing player is responsible for his action. In a team sport like cricket it could be tricky as very few batsmen ever think they are out. Reviewing for a selfish or even a generous motive could prove detrimental to a side. Teams and the coaches will need to look into this very cleverly, if they need to get the maximum advantage of it. We may shortly see some signals from the sidelines before a review is asked. Another interesting modern day invention ideal for the viewer but a jugglery for the people concerned.



England showed that they were no pushovers and with three of their players collecting centuries established a first round victory. Joe Root is a fabulously correct and conventional player. He played an innings of class and his century ensured that England were in the driving seat. He was confident and assured against the pacers but the subtle manner in which he played the spinners showed his prowess and skill. He was a master at work and along with Moeen Ali, who also reached the century figure, made India rue their missed chances. Ben Stokes has improved considerably and his three figure mark took England score pass the safe figure of 500 runs.



India now have an opponent that have established an initial moral victory and it will need some good cricket from the home team to save this Test match. The close-in fielding for India is a major worry. They need to definitely improve to remain the number one side in the world. Although close in catching has never been a strength, this match has shown that plenty of work is still required. The fielders in slips and short leg need to get their basic stance and positioning right. A correct stance will help them to improve their movements. This will only be possible once the player fielding close thinks of himself as a master in that position. Apart from Ajinkya Rahane, the others look like make shift fielders given the task of manning a post without skill and correct arsenal.



The only way to achieve mastering the close fielding position is to take many many catches in practice and simulating what one may encounter in the field. The limited over cricket has made the modern cricketer a swift mover in the outfield and away from the bat, as these games don’t require close-in fielding for most of the time. The cricketer is gradually loosing the interest of acquiring this skill as it is not a priority.



In a first class game like the Ranji Trophy the Test players place themselves in a more comfortable position. Both Gautam Gambhir and Cheteshwar Pujara in their normal State matches will not be at forward short leg and so they just become make-shift close catchers in a Test match. Pray how can one ever improve if the only time they come about to field close is in Test matches? Similar is the case of slip fielders as each position in the slip cordon is different. A first slip watches the ball all the way whereas as you go further the bat becomes the important area of focus.



Cricket is becoming more and more professional and to remain the best, India will need to now concentrate in every aspect of the game. Fielding will become an important value for selection. The way batting and runs are being scored in present day cricket, soon the team may not just get selected on ones batting and bowling performances. Specialised fielders may just be as important as its the half chances on good batting tracks that may make all the difference in between losing and winning. In this Test match India has missed the beat and so need to fine tune themselves quickly.



(Yajurvindra Singh is a former Indian cricketer)



