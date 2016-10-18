BCCI's delaying tactics seems to be paying off

The BCCI’s dilatory tactics in the Supreme Court appears to be working partly. While the BCCI counsel Kapil Sibal argued vehemently seeking more time, chief justice TS Thakur’s bench finally reserved its order in the controversial Lodha panel bitter reforms pill for the cricket board. It appeared that the chief justice has refrained from taking “extreme measures’’ for the moment. The BCCI’s contention being that the state associations have to absorb and digest the Lodha panel reforms for their efficacy to be actualised.



CJI Thakur, who retires on January 4, 2017, in all probability will be replaced by justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and thus oversee this dismantling of the present structure of the BCCI. Justice Thakur reserving the order means that whenever he passes it, the BCCI, as we know it now, will undergo a massive metamorphosis. It is not known whether the order actually enlarges the timeline on the implementation of the reforms or whether it allows them more time with a caveat that in the interregnum, the Lodha panel should oversee all issues related to the BCCI’s finances.



Speculation has been rife that the Lodha panel will be asked to clip the financial autonomy of the cricket board and this will form the backbone of the order. This would mean that the board gets time to roll out the reforms, SC doesn’t appoint an administrator to take over the board, but equally crimps the cash rich body’s financial autonomy. The clamping down on the finances may be done in the wake of the transfer of Rs 400 odd crore which created all round consternation.



The bench said said BCICI president Anurag Thakur and veteran official Ratnakar Shetty were “at odds” on the allegation that ICC’s indulgence was sought to state that implementation of Lodha panel’s recommendations and apex court directions antamounted to government interference in its working.



“Thakur admits that he had asked ICC chairperson (Shashank Manohar) for a letter while Ratnakar Shetty’s affidavit says he had not asked. Shetty’s affidavit filed earlier is at odds with that of Anurag Thakur,” a bench of chief justice TS Thakur and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud observed.



The bench, which reserved its order on the likely directions to be passed to the BCCI on implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendation for massive structural reform in the cash-rich sports body, took strong exception on the conflicting stand of Thakur and Shetty, general manager (cricket operation), who were asked to file personal affidavits on October 7.



They were asked to explain the allegation that ICC CEO Dave Richardson was asked by BCCI to issue a letter that Lodha panel’s directions antamounted to government interference.



Pushing both the cricket administrators to a sticky wicket, the bench wondered “Whether an attempt was made to secure a letter from ICC to state that the presence of CAG nominee in the apex council would tantamount to government interference in the BCCI working.



“If this was so, can it be meant to say that it was an attempt not to comply with the recommendations of the Lodha committee and the Supreme Court judgement by stating that ICC is threatening to strip the membership of BCCI,” the bench said after perusing their affidavits and submission made by senior advocate Gopal Subramanian, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae in the matter.



“Do we go into inquiry and go to the bottom of it? At every stage, there appears to be defiance and obstructionist approach,” the bench said.



Defending the two cricket administrators, Sibal said, “BCCI is being portrayed as a villain. It’s like all wrong things are happening due to BCCI.”



“The remedy sought by amicus curiae will be worst than the disease,” Sibal said, adding that BCCI does not want to show wilful defiance.



