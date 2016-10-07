BCCI faces SC's wrath for defying Lodha reforms

The apex court is not amused. Days after Anurag Thakur, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), launched an all-out and very public attack against the Lodha panel over the issue of freezing the cricket body’s bank accounts, the Supreme Court on Thursday left no one in doubt that it was upset over the BCCI’s “defiance” in implementing reforms on the lines suggested by the Lodha panel.



The bench, following a submission by the amicus curae, pondered over the possibility of superseding the BCCI office-bearers for not following the court’s verdicts and directions and replacing them with court-appointed persons. The message going through was that the cricket body’s defiance would not take it anywhere.



As the BCCI counsel did not give an unconditional undertaking on stopping funds to state cricket boards, the Supreme Court decided to pass an order on Thursday on the implementation of the Lodha panel recommendations.



The court took exception to BCCI’s plea that state associations were not under it. “You must not create a defiant attitude. This is not going to lead you anywhere,” a bench headed by chief justice TS Thakur said. Others on the bench were justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.



The bench expressed its displeasure that around Rs 400 crore was hurriedly disbursed to state bodies on September 29, two days ahead of the extraordinary general body meeting on October 1. “If state associations are reluctant to reform, then why give them the grant,” the bench said, adding, “It is not a small amount. You are giving Rs 25 crore to each of them. Why you are in a hurry to disburse the money?”



The bench described BCCI’s reluctance to accept the directions of the Supreme Court and the recommendations of the Lodha panel as part of a “strategy” or “design.”



“Once you are at the forefront of defiance, you are giving them (state associations) the lead for defiance,” the bench said.



It told the BCCI that it should not disburse grants to state bodies that were reluctant to follow the directions of the Lodha panel.



Senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, who was assisting the court as amicus curaie, said the BCCI was liable for both civil and criminal contempt for disobeying the binding judgment.



“Can a body find out ways and means to subvert the judgment? The answer is ‘No.’ It is a civil as well as criminal contempt. A binding judgment of this court cannot be disobeyed and subverted in such a manner till the time it is either modified or reviewed,” he said.



Subramaniam said the court should pass an order superseding BCCI office-bearers by court-appointed administrators of “impeccable integrity”.



The senior advocate drew attention to the BCCI bringing in justice (retd) Markandey Katju who made “inappropriate remarks” against the judgment of the apex court and the deliberations of the justice Lodha committee, to undermine the dignity of the apex court.



“Once you become judge of the Supreme Court, you become part of the institution to which there is dignity attached,” he said, asking, “Can a former judge, once a colleague, can speak about the judgments?”



Following this, the bench asked who could be the people who would supersede the office-bearers and even suggested that it could ask Lodha panel to give another opportunity to BCCI to “fall in line”.



The bench said, there were two options before it. “Either we say that you follow the recommendations or we will ask the committee to give them one more chance to comply with it and fall in line. They know better what type of people can be administrators,” it said.



The bench said BCCI had to cooperate with the Lodha panel in implementing the directions on cricket reforms. “Why should we waste time on reforms in the BCCI? People are waiting to come out of jails. Resisting directions of committee of former Supreme Court judges will not help in any way.”



Kapil Sibal, who was representing BCCI, said the cricket board was obeying the Lodha panel’s recommendations, but pointed out that the state bodies were not under it and they needed to be persuaded to undergo the reforms. To this the court responded, “According to you, there are state associations which are not agreeing to the recommendations. If you want matches to be played, you must ensure that the directions are complied with.”



The bench refused to wait till October 18 for the BCCI to make its stand clear on various contentious issues, including disbursal of funds to state associations and compliance of suggested reforms by them. “You (BCCI) cannot say they are asking money from me, but they are saying they will not be under me. If that is the case, do not give them money. You can carry out your fundamental rights of running the association, but the state bodies have no fundamental rights to demand money. They cannot say I will not follow your directions but grant me money,” the bench declared.



