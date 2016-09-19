BCCI for 10-year IPL broadcasting rights

Cricket regulator BCCI has announced an open tender process for allocating the cash-rich IPL's global broadcasting rights for 10 years, a move that may fetch as much as Rs 19,000 crore.



Media companies have to submit their bids by October 25. At present, IPL's media rights are held by Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI). It will end after the event's next edition in 2017.



Financial Chronicle (FC) was the first to report the invitation to tender in its edition dated September 14. FC had reported that BCCI was expecting bids ranging from $2.5 billion to $3 billion or Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore for a 10-year period. BCCI sources revealed that Reliance Jio would definitely be one of the bidders for digital rights in India. Whether it bids for the broadcast rights in conjunction with a broadcaster or through its own network isn't known.



“We are happy to announce the tender process for IPL Global Media Rights (TV and Digital) for next 10 years,” BCCI president Anurag Thakur announced in a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. Under this bidding process, BCCI will have no obligation to accept the highest financial bid and it retains the discretion to amend the process at any time.



“It is in keeping with the highest level of transparency. Sometimes you get very similar bids and then the financial adviser look at the value of the money. The final definition of the best offer for BCCI have to be left to the financial adviser,” BCCI’s CEO Rahul Johri said.



“IPL is now the fastest growing league and the sixth most popular sports league in the world. So it is very important for us to make it transparent when we announce the next tender process because it is going to be a historic bid in the history of cricket world,” Thakur said.



According to the invitation, different packages for television and digital media will be on offer, which includes Indian Subcontinent TV rights for 2018-2027, Indian Subcontinent Digital rights will be for five seasons from 2018-2022. There will be five minutes delay for TV transmission.



India is still highly dominated by TV and prominence has to be given to TV over digital, Johri said, adding if the same entity wins both the rights and they seek BCCI’s permission, the five minute delay can be done away with.



The BCCI’s decision to go for an open tender may find favour with the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel, which has advocated transparency in business deals of the cricket controlling body.



In 2008, World Sports Group bagged the IPL television rights for a 10-year period for $ 918 million and then signed a deal with Multi Screen Media (MSM) making Sony the official broadcaster. The contract was redone before the 2009 IPL series with MSM working out a $1.63 billion deal for nine years with BCCI.



Referring to the next AGM of BCCI, Thakur said “it is not far away and you have to wait for three more days to understand what business we can adopt and what action will be taken during that time.”



Indian sports broadcasting has seen consolidation in the run up to the big event with Sony Pictures Network India buying out the Ten Sports Network from Subhash Chandra-owned Zee for Rs 2,600 crore. This consolidation leaves a duopoly in its wake for Sony already partnering with ESPN.



BCCI has already approached the big players asking them to participate in the bidding process. Sony first wanted to invoke its Right of First Refusal, which was turned down by BCCI. It is believed that for Sony, the IPL rights are crucial given that it has invested Rs 2600 crore to bolster its sports network. And they may bid over the top and this could be at around $3 billion. Rupert Murdoch-owned Star India too has upped the ante with its enlarged sports broadcasting network in India with as many as 10 channels. Since IPL is an immensely popular and powerful sports tournament, Star is likely to bid aggressively while the rights value will obviously be overweight on TV.



